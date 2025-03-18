Prep for impeachment ruling

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The area around the Constitutional Court is in a state of emergency ahead of the ruling on President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment trial.



Tension is rising increasingly.



Various measures are being prepared, including subway station closures, school suspensions, and the removal of hazardous facilities.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.



[Report]



The road leading to the Constitutional Court is densely blocked by police barricades.



The sidewalks are filled with participants in pro and anti-impeachment rallies.



The fatigue of nearby residents has reached its peak due to the daily disruptions.



[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "When it gets noisy, the microphone makes a weird sound and there are gongs. I feel like I'm going to get depressed; it's so frustrating that I can't do anything."]



While hoping for a quick resolution, there is also fear about the upcoming ruling day.



[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "I’m worried that there might be a riot or something, and they might start breaking things. I am wondering whether I should close my shop on the day of the president's ruling."]



The Seoul city government has decided to deploy about 1,300 personnel from the fire department and police to manage safety in areas with dense crowds around the Constitutional Court for three days before and after the ruling.



Shared bicycles along the road have already been removed, and trash cans and standing signs will also be temporarily taken down.



The nearest station, Anguk Station, will be closed all day on the day of the impeachment ruling, while the closure of Hangangjin Station near the presidential residence will be decided based on the situation that day.



City buses will also temporarily detour or pass without stopping at Gwanghwamun, Sejong-daero, Hannam-dong, and in front of the National Assembly.



In preparation for potential incidents, on-site medical clinics will be set up at key locations such as Anguk Station and Hannam-dong.



The school routes around the Constitutional Court are also on high alert.



[School Security Officer: "Parents are worried during drop-off and pick-up times, and many tend to pick up their children by car for safety reasons."]



The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has decided to suspend classes at 11 kindergartens and schools around the Constitutional Court on the day of the ruling.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



