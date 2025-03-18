News 9

Prep for impeachment ruling

입력 2025.03.18 (00:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The area around the Constitutional Court is in a state of emergency ahead of the ruling on President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment trial.

Tension is rising increasingly.

Various measures are being prepared, including subway station closures, school suspensions, and the removal of hazardous facilities.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.

[Report]

The road leading to the Constitutional Court is densely blocked by police barricades.

The sidewalks are filled with participants in pro and anti-impeachment rallies.

The fatigue of nearby residents has reached its peak due to the daily disruptions.

[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "When it gets noisy, the microphone makes a weird sound and there are gongs. I feel like I'm going to get depressed; it's so frustrating that I can't do anything."]

While hoping for a quick resolution, there is also fear about the upcoming ruling day.

[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "I’m worried that there might be a riot or something, and they might start breaking things. I am wondering whether I should close my shop on the day of the president's ruling."]

The Seoul city government has decided to deploy about 1,300 personnel from the fire department and police to manage safety in areas with dense crowds around the Constitutional Court for three days before and after the ruling.

Shared bicycles along the road have already been removed, and trash cans and standing signs will also be temporarily taken down.

The nearest station, Anguk Station, will be closed all day on the day of the impeachment ruling, while the closure of Hangangjin Station near the presidential residence will be decided based on the situation that day.

City buses will also temporarily detour or pass without stopping at Gwanghwamun, Sejong-daero, Hannam-dong, and in front of the National Assembly.

In preparation for potential incidents, on-site medical clinics will be set up at key locations such as Anguk Station and Hannam-dong.

The school routes around the Constitutional Court are also on high alert.

[School Security Officer: "Parents are worried during drop-off and pick-up times, and many tend to pick up their children by car for safety reasons."]

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has decided to suspend classes at 11 kindergartens and schools around the Constitutional Court on the day of the ruling.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prep for impeachment ruling
    • 입력 2025-03-18 00:55:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The area around the Constitutional Court is in a state of emergency ahead of the ruling on President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment trial.

Tension is rising increasingly.

Various measures are being prepared, including subway station closures, school suspensions, and the removal of hazardous facilities.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.

[Report]

The road leading to the Constitutional Court is densely blocked by police barricades.

The sidewalks are filled with participants in pro and anti-impeachment rallies.

The fatigue of nearby residents has reached its peak due to the daily disruptions.

[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "When it gets noisy, the microphone makes a weird sound and there are gongs. I feel like I'm going to get depressed; it's so frustrating that I can't do anything."]

While hoping for a quick resolution, there is also fear about the upcoming ruling day.

[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "I’m worried that there might be a riot or something, and they might start breaking things. I am wondering whether I should close my shop on the day of the president's ruling."]

The Seoul city government has decided to deploy about 1,300 personnel from the fire department and police to manage safety in areas with dense crowds around the Constitutional Court for three days before and after the ruling.

Shared bicycles along the road have already been removed, and trash cans and standing signs will also be temporarily taken down.

The nearest station, Anguk Station, will be closed all day on the day of the impeachment ruling, while the closure of Hangangjin Station near the presidential residence will be decided based on the situation that day.

City buses will also temporarily detour or pass without stopping at Gwanghwamun, Sejong-daero, Hannam-dong, and in front of the National Assembly.

In preparation for potential incidents, on-site medical clinics will be set up at key locations such as Anguk Station and Hannam-dong.

The school routes around the Constitutional Court are also on high alert.

[School Security Officer: "Parents are worried during drop-off and pick-up times, and many tend to pick up their children by car for safety reasons."]

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has decided to suspend classes at 11 kindergartens and schools around the Constitutional Court on the day of the ruling.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.
김하은
김하은

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 <br>연구소 보안 문제”

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 연구소 보안 문제”
오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…<br>강풍도 주의

오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…강풍도 주의
변론종결 20일 지났지만…<br>“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”

변론종결 20일 지났지만…“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”
강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도<br>…“대출 별도 관리”

강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도…“대출 별도 관리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.