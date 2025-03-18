News 9

Proactive FMD vaccination efforts

[Anchor]

Following the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province Province, the disease has also been reported in Muan, which is outside the 3km quarantine zone.

South Chungcheong Province, home to the largest livestock complex in the country, has proactively begun emergency vaccinations.

This is Sung Yong-hee reporting.

[Report]

The classification of vaccines to be supplied to farms is currently underway.

With news of the spread of foot-and-mouth disease in South Jeolla Province, South Chungcheong Province has hastily advanced its vaccination schedule by about two weeks.

[Yoo Je-yeol/Head of Livestock Quarantine Team, Hongseong-gun, South Chungcheong Province: "For farms with fewer than 50 animals, we plan to mobilize veterinarians to administer the vaccinations. We are currently working on classifying the vaccines to distribute to the veterinarians."]

Large-scale farms that need to administer vaccinations on their own have quickly started the process.

They are even using drones to spray disinfectants.

[Lee Geun-woo/Cattle farmer: "We started shipping last week, but I am spending each day with great anxiety about any potential damage from foot-and-mouth disease."]

South Chungcheong Province has the largest number of pigs in the country, with over 2.3 million, and the fourth largest number of cattle, with over 430,000.

A 'serious' alert for foot-and-mouth disease has been issued in 10 locations in South Jeolla Province, including Yeongam, but the angst is at its peak as the spread of the disease could expand at any time.

The next two weeks will be a critical period as antibodies will form after vaccination.

plans to complete vaccinations for approximately 55,000 cattle and goats across 13,800 farms by the end of this month.

Additionally, local governments are accelerating quarantine efforts, with South Jeolla Province planning to complete vaccinations by the 22nd, and North Jeolla Province by the 31st.

This is KBS News Sung Yong-hee.

