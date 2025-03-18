News 9

“Sensitive” due to institute security

입력 2025.03.18 (01:31)

[Anchor]

Our government has just revealed the reason behind the United States designating South Korea as a "sensitive" country.

They say it is not an issue of diplomatic policy, but rather a security issue related to research institutes.

Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the details.

[Report]

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs official stated that as a result of contact with the U.S. side, it was determined that the designation of South Korea as a "sensitive" country is not a diplomatic policy issue, but a security concerns related to research institutes affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy.

Additionally, the U.S. side confirmed that even if South Korea is listed, it will not significantly affect technological cooperation, such as joint research between South Korea and the U.S.

The government also mentioned that it is actively consulting with relevant U.S. government agencies to ensure that there is no negative impact on bilateral scientific and technological cooperation and energy collaboration, and that it plans to continue efforts to resolve related issues.

Furthermore, it was noted that in the past, South Korea was included in the U.S. Department of Energy's "sensitive" country list but was removed through consultations with the U.S.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of Energy officially announced that South Korea was added to the lowest category of the 'Sensitive Countries and Other Designated Countries List' as 'Other Designated Countries'.

This measure was explained to have been taken in early January during the previous Biden administration, but no specific reasons for the designation were provided at that time.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

