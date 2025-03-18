News 9

Trump-Putin call on Ukraine

입력 2025.03.18 (01:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump is scheduled to have a phone call with Russian President Putin tomorrow regarding the issue of ending the war in Ukraine.

While discussing a ceasefire, territorial issues and what to do with the Ukrainian land occupied by Russia are expected to be major agenda items.

Kim Gwi-soo reports.

[Report]

President Trump announced that he will speak with President Putin on Tuesday local time.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "A lot of works have been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance."]

This is a conversation aimed at negotiations for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, and he also revealed some discussion topics.

["We will be talking about land. We'll be talking about power plants. Because that's, you know, it's a big question."]

The territory, specifically how to handle the Russian-occupied areas within Ukraine, is said to be a key agenda item.

The power plants likely refer to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant currently managed by Russia, and analysts suggest that this also involves discussions about Russian ownership after a ceasefire.

The fact that agenda items appearing to favor Russia are coming to the negotiation table seems to indicate that some of Putin's demands have been accepted.

Earlier last week, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow with a "30-day ceasefire proposal" and returned to Washington with a list of demands instead of an immediate agreement to a ceasefire from Putin.

[Vladimir Putin/Russian President/Mar. 13: "(The ceasefire) idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it, but there are issues that need to be discussed."]

The U.S. has also indicated that the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO is low, further supporting Russia.

It seems likely that both the ceasefire and the end of the war will proceed according to Russia's preferences.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump-Putin call on Ukraine
    • 입력 2025-03-18 01:31:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump is scheduled to have a phone call with Russian President Putin tomorrow regarding the issue of ending the war in Ukraine.

While discussing a ceasefire, territorial issues and what to do with the Ukrainian land occupied by Russia are expected to be major agenda items.

Kim Gwi-soo reports.

[Report]

President Trump announced that he will speak with President Putin on Tuesday local time.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "A lot of works have been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance."]

This is a conversation aimed at negotiations for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, and he also revealed some discussion topics.

["We will be talking about land. We'll be talking about power plants. Because that's, you know, it's a big question."]

The territory, specifically how to handle the Russian-occupied areas within Ukraine, is said to be a key agenda item.

The power plants likely refer to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant currently managed by Russia, and analysts suggest that this also involves discussions about Russian ownership after a ceasefire.

The fact that agenda items appearing to favor Russia are coming to the negotiation table seems to indicate that some of Putin's demands have been accepted.

Earlier last week, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow with a "30-day ceasefire proposal" and returned to Washington with a list of demands instead of an immediate agreement to a ceasefire from Putin.

[Vladimir Putin/Russian President/Mar. 13: "(The ceasefire) idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it, but there are issues that need to be discussed."]

The U.S. has also indicated that the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO is low, further supporting Russia.

It seems likely that both the ceasefire and the end of the war will proceed according to Russia's preferences.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.
김귀수
김귀수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 <br>연구소 보안 문제”

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 연구소 보안 문제”
오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…<br>강풍도 주의

오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…강풍도 주의
변론종결 20일 지났지만…<br>“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”

변론종결 20일 지났지만…“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”
강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도<br>…“대출 별도 관리”

강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도…“대출 별도 관리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.