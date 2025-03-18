Trump-Putin call on Ukraine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump is scheduled to have a phone call with Russian President Putin tomorrow regarding the issue of ending the war in Ukraine.



While discussing a ceasefire, territorial issues and what to do with the Ukrainian land occupied by Russia are expected to be major agenda items.



Kim Gwi-soo reports.



[Report]



President Trump announced that he will speak with President Putin on Tuesday local time.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "A lot of works have been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance."]



This is a conversation aimed at negotiations for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, and he also revealed some discussion topics.



["We will be talking about land. We'll be talking about power plants. Because that's, you know, it's a big question."]



The territory, specifically how to handle the Russian-occupied areas within Ukraine, is said to be a key agenda item.



The power plants likely refer to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant currently managed by Russia, and analysts suggest that this also involves discussions about Russian ownership after a ceasefire.



The fact that agenda items appearing to favor Russia are coming to the negotiation table seems to indicate that some of Putin's demands have been accepted.



Earlier last week, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow with a "30-day ceasefire proposal" and returned to Washington with a list of demands instead of an immediate agreement to a ceasefire from Putin.



[Vladimir Putin/Russian President/Mar. 13: "(The ceasefire) idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it, but there are issues that need to be discussed."]



The U.S. has also indicated that the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO is low, further supporting Russia.



It seems likely that both the ceasefire and the end of the war will proceed according to Russia's preferences.



This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.



