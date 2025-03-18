Is Udogie Son's friend or foe?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tottenham's Son Heung-min was left disappointed as his teammate Udogie obstructed his attack from a position that was unclear, making it difficult to determine whether he was a friend or foe.



Unable to prevent the defeat against Fulham, Son Heung-min returned home to join the national team.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



After the Europa League match, Son Heung-min started on the bench to manage his stamina and was substituted in the second half as a joker.



He threatened the opponent with a sharp free kick, creating an aggressive momentum, but there was a lack of support from his teammates.



In particular, the scene in the 24th minute of the second half left a lingering disappointment.



Just as Son Heung-min was trying to make his presence felt by penetrating into the center, he collided with teammate Udogie, causing him to miss the shooting opportunity.



Udogie blocked Son Heung-min's movement as if he were an opposing defender, and without Udogie's interference, Son Heung-min could have taken a right-footed shot from a position in the Son Heung-min zone.



In the subsequent attacking situation, Son Heung-min also aimed for a second ball opportunity in front of the goal, but the ball touched by Solanke in front of him soared high, causing him to miss the chance in vain.



Ultimately, Tottenham, who conceded two goals to Fulham, helplessly took on their 15th league defeat.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "It's unacceptable. As I said, 15 defeats is nowhere near good enough, nowhere near the level we need to be. And I understand that supporters frustrations with that."]



However, Son Heung-min had no time to dwell on the disappointment and immediately returned home to join the national team.



He is scheduled to undergo full training with other players playing in Europe starting tomorrow.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Team Coach: "(Since it's the first gathering) we need to review closely and prepare. From our current position, it's a bit difficult to perfectly predict which players will be able to play."]



There is only one day to coordinate as a complete team before the match against Oman, and attention is focused on whether Son Heung-min, with his experience and expertise, will shine again with goals for the national team.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



