News 9

Is Udogie Son's friend or foe?

입력 2025.03.18 (01:31) 수정 2025.03.18 (01:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Tottenham's Son Heung-min was left disappointed as his teammate Udogie obstructed his attack from a position that was unclear, making it difficult to determine whether he was a friend or foe.

Unable to prevent the defeat against Fulham, Son Heung-min returned home to join the national team.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

After the Europa League match, Son Heung-min started on the bench to manage his stamina and was substituted in the second half as a joker.

He threatened the opponent with a sharp free kick, creating an aggressive momentum, but there was a lack of support from his teammates.

In particular, the scene in the 24th minute of the second half left a lingering disappointment.

Just as Son Heung-min was trying to make his presence felt by penetrating into the center, he collided with teammate Udogie, causing him to miss the shooting opportunity.

Udogie blocked Son Heung-min's movement as if he were an opposing defender, and without Udogie's interference, Son Heung-min could have taken a right-footed shot from a position in the Son Heung-min zone.

In the subsequent attacking situation, Son Heung-min also aimed for a second ball opportunity in front of the goal, but the ball touched by Solanke in front of him soared high, causing him to miss the chance in vain.

Ultimately, Tottenham, who conceded two goals to Fulham, helplessly took on their 15th league defeat.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "It's unacceptable. As I said, 15 defeats is nowhere near good enough, nowhere near the level we need to be. And I understand that supporters frustrations with that."]

However, Son Heung-min had no time to dwell on the disappointment and immediately returned home to join the national team.

He is scheduled to undergo full training with other players playing in Europe starting tomorrow.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Team Coach: "(Since it's the first gathering) we need to review closely and prepare. From our current position, it's a bit difficult to perfectly predict which players will be able to play."]

There is only one day to coordinate as a complete team before the match against Oman, and attention is focused on whether Son Heung-min, with his experience and expertise, will shine again with goals for the national team.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Is Udogie Son's friend or foe?
    • 입력 2025-03-18 01:31:38
    • 수정2025-03-18 01:32:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

Tottenham's Son Heung-min was left disappointed as his teammate Udogie obstructed his attack from a position that was unclear, making it difficult to determine whether he was a friend or foe.

Unable to prevent the defeat against Fulham, Son Heung-min returned home to join the national team.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

After the Europa League match, Son Heung-min started on the bench to manage his stamina and was substituted in the second half as a joker.

He threatened the opponent with a sharp free kick, creating an aggressive momentum, but there was a lack of support from his teammates.

In particular, the scene in the 24th minute of the second half left a lingering disappointment.

Just as Son Heung-min was trying to make his presence felt by penetrating into the center, he collided with teammate Udogie, causing him to miss the shooting opportunity.

Udogie blocked Son Heung-min's movement as if he were an opposing defender, and without Udogie's interference, Son Heung-min could have taken a right-footed shot from a position in the Son Heung-min zone.

In the subsequent attacking situation, Son Heung-min also aimed for a second ball opportunity in front of the goal, but the ball touched by Solanke in front of him soared high, causing him to miss the chance in vain.

Ultimately, Tottenham, who conceded two goals to Fulham, helplessly took on their 15th league defeat.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "It's unacceptable. As I said, 15 defeats is nowhere near good enough, nowhere near the level we need to be. And I understand that supporters frustrations with that."]

However, Son Heung-min had no time to dwell on the disappointment and immediately returned home to join the national team.

He is scheduled to undergo full training with other players playing in Europe starting tomorrow.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Team Coach: "(Since it's the first gathering) we need to review closely and prepare. From our current position, it's a bit difficult to perfectly predict which players will be able to play."]

There is only one day to coordinate as a complete team before the match against Oman, and attention is focused on whether Son Heung-min, with his experience and expertise, will shine again with goals for the national team.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 <br>연구소 보안 문제”

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 연구소 보안 문제”
오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…<br>강풍도 주의

오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…강풍도 주의
변론종결 20일 지났지만…<br>“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”

변론종결 20일 지났지만…“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”
강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도<br>…“대출 별도 관리”

강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도…“대출 별도 관리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.