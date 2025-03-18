Fourth warrant request for PSS

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 17), the police have again applied for an arrest warrant for Kim Seong-hoon, the Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service.



This is already the fourth time.



How will the prosecution, which has continuously rejected the applications, decide this time?



Reporter Jung Hae-joo has the details.



[Report]



A man closely guarded President Yoon Suk Yeoul upon his release.



Kim Seong-hoon, the Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service, is accused of obstructing the execution of the president's arrest warrant.



The police have applied for an arrest warrant for Kim three times so far, but the prosecution has rejected all of them.



[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service/Jan. 17: "(Who ordered the obstruction of entry into the residence? Was it the president's order?) It was not an order. I performed my security duties according to the law."]



Today, the police have submitted another arrest warrant application for Kim after conducting supplementary investigations.



This is the fourth application, and it comes 11 days after the Seoul High Court's warrant review committee deemed the warrant request appropriate.



A third arrest warrant has also been applied for Lee Kwang-woo, the head of the security headquarters.



The police stated that Lee carefully organized the warrant application considering that the committee's judgment does not have binding force, and that Lee also consulted with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



The Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office has stated that while they respect the committee's judgment, they will decide whether to file the warrant after reviewing the police's application.



It is expected that Kim will continue to assert that he be investigated without detention, due to his presidential security duties.



If an arrest warrant is issued for Kim and other senior officials of the security service, the police are likely to attempt to search the Presidential Security Service's secured phone server again.



Meanwhile, the Presidential Security Service has decided to dismiss a senior official who was put on standby due to allegations of leaking confidential information to the police, although some criticize this as a retaliatory personnel action.



This is KBS News, Jung Hae-joo.



