News 9

Trump invokes Alien Enemies Act

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump has now deported hundreds of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador.

He invoked a 200-year-old law that was used to immediately deport foreigners during wartime. Despite a court's emergency order to halt the action, he proceeded with it, drawing criticism.

Kim Yang-soon reports.

[Report]

Armed soldiers storm into a residential area in the middle of the night and drag people out.

Stripped of their outer clothing and taken aboard a plane, their heads are forcibly shaved and then imprisoned.

President Trump announced that 238 members of Venezuelan criminal organizations have been deported.

He invoked the Alien Enemies Act, established in 1798, stating that criminals must be swiftly expelled.

This law has only been used three times, and only during wartime.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "It is a time of war. That is an invasion. They invaded our country. In that sense, this is war. In many respects it's more dangerous than war."]

However, Trump did not provide evidence that all those deported were members of Venezuelan gangs.

In response, a federal judge in Washington D.C. issued an emergency order to "turn the planes around."

However, U.S. media reported that two planes had already taken off just before the order was issued, and the remaining one took off in defiance of the order.

El Salvador's President Bukele, who is detaining the deported immigrants for about 8.7 billion won, mocked the court's order on social media, saying, "Oopsie... Too late."

The Venezuelan government expressed outrage at what it called the U.S.'s inhumane actions, reminiscent of Nazi concentration camps.

When asked if he ignored the court's order, President Trump deflected the question, telling reporters to ask his lawyer.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.

