Ski mountaineering explained

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ski mountaineering has been officially adopted as a sport in the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, making the discovery and training of athletes urgent.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il introduces ski mountaineering, which is different from regular skiing.



[Report]



A ski resort in Gangwon Province is adorned with beautiful snowy scenery due to heavy snowfall.



The Asian Cup ski mountaineering competition was held here.



Ski mountaineering includes a vertical event that focuses on climbing.



There is also a sprint event that includes walking and descending sections.



Among these, the sprint, which involves various movements, is the official event for the 2026 Winter Olympics.



The most important feature of the sprint is walking for about 100 meters after passing the initial uphill and kick turn sections.



Skiers take off their skis, attach them to their backpacks, and climb through the broken snow like regular hiking.



Upon reaching the turnaround point, they put their skis back on, remove the skins (anti-slip tape), and descend like regular skiing.



Since there are several bumps on the slope, it is important to maintain speed without falling.



The course for this competition is a total of 861 meters.



Jeong Jae-won, a promising ski mountaineer from South Korea, finished in 4 minutes and 3 seconds, winning the under-20 category.



[Jeong Jae-won: "I am really happy to have come in first. I want to go to the next or the following Olympics and try to come in first there as well."]



In larger international competitions like the World Cup, stairs may be included in the walking section to increase difficulty.



Strong endurance and skiing skills are required, and countries like Italy and France are strong in ski mountaineering.



There is a high possibility that it will also be an official event in the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics, making it necessary for us to train athletes.



[Jo Jwa-jin: "The Korea Alpine Federation will do its best to support athlete discovery, training, and support."]



It has been 18 years since the Asian Cup ski mountaineering competitions was held, and now it is time for us to strengthen our international competitiveness.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!