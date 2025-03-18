News 9

D-1 to MLB season: Dodgers vs. Cubs

[Anchor]

The opening game of the American Major League Baseball will take place in Tokyo, Japan this year, following last year's event in Seoul.

The LA Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs, two teams with rich history and tradition, will face off tomorrow at the Tokyo Dome.

KBS will broadcast this unmissable match live.

Reporter Park Ju-mi has the details.

[Report]

The largest league in the world, Major League Baseball, announces the festival of the stars kickoff, taking place in Asia for the second consecutive year.

The LA Dodgers, last year's champions and home to superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The Chicago Cubs, famous for the "Curse of the Goat," achieved a thrilling victory after 108 years in 2016.

These two prestigious teams representing Major League Baseball will face off in the opening game.

The Dodgers, aiming for their second consecutive World Series title, have Tommy Edman, who played for the WBC national team, making domestic fans eager for the opening game.

Major League legend Ken Griffey Jr., visiting the Tokyo Dome, praised Ohtani by comparing him to the likes of Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

[Ken Griffey Jr./Former Major League Player: "It's must-see TV. He's one of those guys that we've got to sit there and pay attention to. There's only certain people I'd compare him to, Michael (Jordan) and Ty (Woods)."]

With both starting pitchers expected to be Japanese players, ticket prices for the opening game have soared to about 30 million won.

[Yamamoto Yoshinobu/LA Dodgers: "It's a 'Tokyo' series, and the matchup of Japanese starting players make this opening game special. We will do our best."]

KBS, the first in the country to broadcast Major League games, will vividly cover the opening game with caster Lee Dong-geun, commentator Park Yong-taek, and Major League expert Lee Hee-young.

This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.

공지·정정

