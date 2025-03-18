An Se-young's coronation ceremony

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An Se-young has reached the top at the All England Open, the highest authority in badminton.



With no losses this season, she has won all four tournaments, once again confirming the era of An Se-young.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



Tape wrapped around her thigh, An Se-young seemed a bit heavy in her body.



After losing the first set, the rally that unfolded at 6-6 in the second set marked the beginning of a fierce battle.



For 90 seconds, the sounds of shuttlecock strikes and breathless movements continued.



After a staggering 79 rallies, the moment An Se-young's diagonal attack hit the net and fell, her score went up, while Wang Zhi Yi's endurance rapidly depleted.



Seizing the opportunity, An Se-young pushed the match to the third set, where it became a battle of mental strength.



Even in a situation where she struggled with pain from her injury and could hardly catch her breath, An Se-young was the more tenacious one.



When Wang Zhi Yi's final shot went out of bounds, An Se-young collapsed and couldn't get up for a while. She then limped over to Wang Zhi Yi and gave her a thumbs up.



And as she crowned herself, she shouted:



[An Se-young: "I'm the Queen now!!"]



Despite the injuries, pressure, and accumulated fatigue, An Se-young achieved 20 consecutive wins this season, four consecutive tournament victories, and became the first Korean to win the All England Open twice.



[An Se-young/Badminton National Team: "It was truly an amazing week. I'm so happy to win the game. Thank you!"]



In men's doubles, Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho defeated the Indonesian pair, achieving the All England Open victory for the first time in 13 years since Lee Yong-dae and Jung Jae-sung.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



