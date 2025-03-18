[News Today] “‘SENSITIVE COUNTRY’ DUE TO SECURITY”

After talks with US officials, Seoul's foreign ministry says South Korea's designation on the US's "sensitive country" list was due to security concerns related to research institutes under the US Department of Energy, rather than diplomatic policy issues.

The ministry has also stressed that Seoul is working with Washington to ensure the designation does not negatively impact bilateral technology cooperation.



After contacting the American side, Seoul's foreign ministry revealed that South Korea's designation as a sensitive country was due to security concerns related to research institutes under the U.S. Department of Energy, rather than diplomatic policy issues.



It's the first time the government has confirmed and unveiled Washington's position on the matter.



The government believes inclusion on the sensitive countries list was due to working-level security violations that occurred during South Korean researchers' visits to or joint research projects at DOE-affiliated think tanks.



It's also been found that a contractor employee at the Idaho National Laboratory was terminated after trying to board a flight to Korea with a nuclear reactor design that is banned from export.



This incident came to light through a report to Congress by the DOE Office of the Inspector General.



The U.S. is known to have mentioned this case as one of several violations of security regulations.



The foreign ministry said that even if Korea is listed, the U.S. has confirmed it will have little impact on bilateral technology cooperation, and it vowed to continue efforts with relevant U.S. agencies to resolve the issue.



The government seeks consultations with the U.S. to have the designation withdrawn but it's unclear whether this is possible before the list comes into effect on April 15th.



The ministry noted a precedent when Korea was also on the sensitive country list in the past but was excluded after consultations with the U.S.