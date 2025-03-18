[News Today] S.KOREA’S CHIP EXPORTS DECLINE

입력 2025-03-18 15:19:15 수정 2025-03-18 15:21:24 News Today





[LEAD]

Amid concerns over U.S. trade barriers and rising competition from Chinese firms, Korea’s key semiconductor exports have declined year-on-year. Here's a closer look.



[REPORT]

As in his first term, U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies focus on China and advanced technologies.



Donald Trump / U.S. President (Nov. 2024)

China's way behind us, but they'll catch up with us within five years.



When Trump was serving his first term in 2018, he imposed a 25% tariff on Chinese chips.



Afterwards, China embarked on fostering its chip sector.



As a result, ChangXin Memory Technologies and Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation grew rapidly to hold 5% of the global market.



Their major products are general-purpose DRAM and NAND flash memory chips.



This overlaps with products from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.



As a result, last month, Korea's chip exports took a downward turn for the first time in 16 months.



In just two months, chip exports to China dropped by about 15%.



Chang Sang-sik / Korea Int'l Trade Association

Increased Chinese production and local supply have lowered global prices, undermining Korea's exports.



Korean businesses are also faced with the Trump administration's threats to scrap chip incentives.



As even Samsung's high-bandwidth memory chip business remains stagnant, Chairman Lee Jae-yong has raised concerns about a survival crisis.



At a recent seminar, he called on the company's executives to reflect and take bold action with a do-or-die mentality.



Samsung's HBM chips have yet to pass NVIDIA's qualification test. All eyes are on whether NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will soon announce whether he wants to collaborate with the Korean chip maker.