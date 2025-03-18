News Today

[News Today] GEARING UP FOR IMPEACHMENT RULING

[LEAD]
Tensions around the Constitutional Court are rising, as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment ruling approaches.
Various safety measures are planned for the day of the ruling.
Anguk Station as well as 11 schools near the court will be closed.

[REPORT]
This area leading up to the Constitutional Court is blocked by police vehicles.

The sidewalk is packed with rally participants both supporting and opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

The repeated daily rallies have fatigued local residents.

Nearby vendor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Loudspeakers and gongs ringing after sunset. It's depressing, suffocating and
I feel helpless.

They want the matter to be resolved as quickly as possible but also fear the approaching day of the impeachment verdict.

Nearby vendor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I'm afraid a riot will erupt and people will smash things. I'm wondering if I should close shop on the ruling day.

Seoul City has decided to deploy some 13-hundred fire and police officials in crowded areas around the Constitutional Court for three days before and after the ruling as part of its safety management efforts.

Roadside public bicycles have been removed and trash cans and signboards will also be put away.

Mobile clinics will be set up at key locations to prepare against potential patients.

Roads on school zones near the court are also on high alert.

School sheriff/
Parents are worried about their kids on the way to and from school, so many are being picked up by car.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has decided to close eleven kindergartens and schools near the court on the day of the ruling.

