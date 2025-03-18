News Today

[News Today] JOINT DRILL FOR WOUNDED TROOPS

[LEAD]
South Korea-U.S. joint exercises continue despite various incidents.
KBS has visited a field hospital equipped with medical tents and general hospital-grade devices, where training to prepare and deal with casualties in wartime is taking place.

[REPORT]
South Korean and U.S. soldiers work together to carry stretchers from military vehicles.

American troops are using South Korean military ambulances.

These are wounded soldiers from a battlefield where South Korea and the U.S. fought together.

Military doctors classify patients based on blood types and symptoms written on their helmets.

Based on the severity of their injuries, the patients are moved into medical tents one by one.

There, they are X-rayed and given emergency treatment and even surgeries on the spot.

The facility is equipped with medical devices usually seen in general hospitals.

These include oxygen generators and CT scanners.

Edgar Arroyo / 65th Medical Brigade Commander, 8th Army
Technology is moving very fast. So we want to integrate that into everything the military does for the defense...

Amid treatment, the sound of gunfire is heard suddenly.

It simulates a scenario where the enemy threatens the field hospital.

Even during combat, the hospital continues operating, transporting and treating the wounded.

Cho Min-sun/ 5th Infantry Division
The scenario-based training was impressive as it recreated various real-war conditions.

The allies also conducted joint drills aimed at clearing enemy forces hidden deep in underground facilities like North Korean tunnels.

