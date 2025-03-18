[News Today] “PROTESTING MED STUDENTS UNJUST”
입력 2025.03.18 (15:20) 수정 2025.03.18 (15:21)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Seoul National University medical professors have strongly criticized residents and medical students who remain absent from hospitals and classes.
However, some medical professors' organizations argue that schools should not pressure students to return.
[REPORT]
On March 14, Konkuk University Medical School students posted a statement on a group chat to criticize those who had returned to school.
They said they did not regard them as their colleagues, and refused to carry out any academic activities with them.
So far, the Ministry of Education has requested investigations into six cases
on obstruction of class resumption.
In an unusual move, four professors from Seoul National University College of Medicine openly criticized their students mentioning them by name.
The faculty is urging students to return to school by saying their method and goal of struggle are unjust, nor persuasive in convincing the larger society of their stance.
Prof. Kang Hee-kyung / SNU College of Medicine
Some students are afraid to return and others leave again after coming back.
Who else but professors will talk to the students about the current situation?
However, medical professors' organizations are showing a contrasting response.
They say that mentioning students' expulsion for their refusal to return is not the right attitude, and that education cannot be normalized through pressure and cajoling.
The college-imposed deadlines for medical students' return are approaching, with Yonsei and Korea universities having set their deadline to March 21.
From next week, large-scale expulsions
for medical students could become a reality, as the education ministry says it will deal with the matter in line with school regulations.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] “PROTESTING MED STUDENTS UNJUST”
-
- 입력 2025-03-18 15:20:08
- 수정2025-03-18 15:21:50
[LEAD]
Seoul National University medical professors have strongly criticized residents and medical students who remain absent from hospitals and classes.
However, some medical professors' organizations argue that schools should not pressure students to return.
[REPORT]
On March 14, Konkuk University Medical School students posted a statement on a group chat to criticize those who had returned to school.
They said they did not regard them as their colleagues, and refused to carry out any academic activities with them.
So far, the Ministry of Education has requested investigations into six cases
on obstruction of class resumption.
In an unusual move, four professors from Seoul National University College of Medicine openly criticized their students mentioning them by name.
The faculty is urging students to return to school by saying their method and goal of struggle are unjust, nor persuasive in convincing the larger society of their stance.
Prof. Kang Hee-kyung / SNU College of Medicine
Some students are afraid to return and others leave again after coming back.
Who else but professors will talk to the students about the current situation?
However, medical professors' organizations are showing a contrasting response.
They say that mentioning students' expulsion for their refusal to return is not the right attitude, and that education cannot be normalized through pressure and cajoling.
The college-imposed deadlines for medical students' return are approaching, with Yonsei and Korea universities having set their deadline to March 21.
From next week, large-scale expulsions
for medical students could become a reality, as the education ministry says it will deal with the matter in line with school regulations.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.