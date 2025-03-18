News Today

[News Today] “PROTESTING MED STUDENTS UNJUST”

입력 2025.03.18 (15:20) 수정 2025.03.18 (15:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Seoul National University medical professors have strongly criticized residents and medical students who remain absent from hospitals and classes.
However, some medical professors' organizations argue that schools should not pressure students to return.

[REPORT]
On March 14, Konkuk University Medical School students posted a statement on a group chat to criticize those who had returned to school.

They said they did not regard them as their colleagues, and refused to carry out any academic activities with them.

So far, the Ministry of Education has requested investigations into six cases
on obstruction of class resumption.

In an unusual move, four professors from Seoul National University College of Medicine openly criticized their students mentioning them by name.

The faculty is urging students to return to school by saying their method and goal of struggle are unjust, nor persuasive in convincing the larger society of their stance.

Prof. Kang Hee-kyung / SNU College of Medicine
Some students are afraid to return and others leave again after coming back.
Who else but professors will talk to the students about the current situation?

However, medical professors' organizations are showing a contrasting response.

They say that mentioning students' expulsion for their refusal to return is not the right attitude, and that education cannot be normalized through pressure and cajoling.

The college-imposed deadlines for medical students' return are approaching, with Yonsei and Korea universities having set their deadline to March 21.

From next week, large-scale expulsions
for medical students could become a reality, as the education ministry says it will deal with the matter in line with school regulations.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “PROTESTING MED STUDENTS UNJUST”
    • 입력 2025-03-18 15:20:08
    • 수정2025-03-18 15:21:50
    News Today

[LEAD]
Seoul National University medical professors have strongly criticized residents and medical students who remain absent from hospitals and classes.
However, some medical professors' organizations argue that schools should not pressure students to return.

[REPORT]
On March 14, Konkuk University Medical School students posted a statement on a group chat to criticize those who had returned to school.

They said they did not regard them as their colleagues, and refused to carry out any academic activities with them.

So far, the Ministry of Education has requested investigations into six cases
on obstruction of class resumption.

In an unusual move, four professors from Seoul National University College of Medicine openly criticized their students mentioning them by name.

The faculty is urging students to return to school by saying their method and goal of struggle are unjust, nor persuasive in convincing the larger society of their stance.

Prof. Kang Hee-kyung / SNU College of Medicine
Some students are afraid to return and others leave again after coming back.
Who else but professors will talk to the students about the current situation?

However, medical professors' organizations are showing a contrasting response.

They say that mentioning students' expulsion for their refusal to return is not the right attitude, and that education cannot be normalized through pressure and cajoling.

The college-imposed deadlines for medical students' return are approaching, with Yonsei and Korea universities having set their deadline to March 21.

From next week, large-scale expulsions
for medical students could become a reality, as the education ministry says it will deal with the matter in line with school regulations.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조셉윤 대사대리 “민감국가, 큰 일 아냐…<br>민감정보 취급 부주의 사례”

조셉윤 대사대리 “민감국가, 큰 일 아냐…민감정보 취급 부주의 사례”
여야 원내대표 회동…“정부에 이달 내 추경안 제출 요청”

여야 원내대표 회동…“정부에 이달 내 추경안 제출 요청”
“삼부토건 조사 왜 안했나?” “계좌 보는 중, 가장 중요한 사건”

“삼부토건 조사 왜 안했나?” “계좌 보는 중, 가장 중요한 사건”
MBK “홈플러스 회생 이달 1일부터 준비”…정무위 “신빙성 없어”

MBK “홈플러스 회생 이달 1일부터 준비”…정무위 “신빙성 없어”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.