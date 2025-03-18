[News Today] “PROTESTING MED STUDENTS UNJUST”

Seoul National University medical professors have strongly criticized residents and medical students who remain absent from hospitals and classes.

However, some medical professors' organizations argue that schools should not pressure students to return.



On March 14, Konkuk University Medical School students posted a statement on a group chat to criticize those who had returned to school.



They said they did not regard them as their colleagues, and refused to carry out any academic activities with them.



So far, the Ministry of Education has requested investigations into six cases

on obstruction of class resumption.



In an unusual move, four professors from Seoul National University College of Medicine openly criticized their students mentioning them by name.



The faculty is urging students to return to school by saying their method and goal of struggle are unjust, nor persuasive in convincing the larger society of their stance.



Prof. Kang Hee-kyung / SNU College of Medicine

Some students are afraid to return and others leave again after coming back.

Who else but professors will talk to the students about the current situation?



However, medical professors' organizations are showing a contrasting response.



They say that mentioning students' expulsion for their refusal to return is not the right attitude, and that education cannot be normalized through pressure and cajoling.



The college-imposed deadlines for medical students' return are approaching, with Yonsei and Korea universities having set their deadline to March 21.



From next week, large-scale expulsions

for medical students could become a reality, as the education ministry says it will deal with the matter in line with school regulations.