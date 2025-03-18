News Today

[News Today] SERIOUS SHORTAGE IN CAREGIVERS

입력 2025.03.18 (15:20) 수정 2025.03.18 (15:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Next year, the number of dementia patients is projected to surpass one million.
However, a shortage of caregivers is making it difficult to meet the growing demand for dementia care. To make matters worse, the industry is struggling with recruiting new caregivers.

[REPORT]
Song Se-ki works as a caregiver at a nursing home.

Working on a three-shift schedule, she cares for five to six elderly dementia patients for eight hours a day.

The job is physically demanding. But she also faces emotional struggle in dealing with the patients and their guardians.

Song Se-ki/ Caregiver
At times, there's physical and verbal violence even sexual harassment. To which
we hear, "it can't be helped, they are elderly dementia patients“.

In return for a full month of work, Song receives a pay equivalent to minimum wage. Facing disrespectful comments, she spirals into self-destructive thoughts.

Song Se-ki/ Caregiver
Caregivers are those who clean up feces. It's saddening to think that's how
we are regarded.

It is difficult for nursing care facilities to find caregivers for these negative perceptions and poor treatment.

Nursing facility operator/
We put up a job posting for two months. But no one applied. On Dec 31,
we finally made hires. I'd imagine the labor shortage is similar elsewhere.

Most caregivers prefer to visit and provide services to patients staying at home.

At nursing facilities accommodating elderly patients with serious ailments or dementia, the job is tougher but the pay is not higher.

Nursing facility operator/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
When one caregiver is hired, another quits. A cycle where by it's difficult to take
good care of patients.

Most caregivers are in their 60s or older, causing a serious problem of elderly people taking care of the aged.

There are growing calls for raising the amount of pay for caregivers and improving their treatment to make it easier to recruit younger hires.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SERIOUS SHORTAGE IN CAREGIVERS
    • 입력 2025-03-18 15:20:27
    • 수정2025-03-18 15:21:58
    News Today

[LEAD]
Next year, the number of dementia patients is projected to surpass one million.
However, a shortage of caregivers is making it difficult to meet the growing demand for dementia care. To make matters worse, the industry is struggling with recruiting new caregivers.

[REPORT]
Song Se-ki works as a caregiver at a nursing home.

Working on a three-shift schedule, she cares for five to six elderly dementia patients for eight hours a day.

The job is physically demanding. But she also faces emotional struggle in dealing with the patients and their guardians.

Song Se-ki/ Caregiver
At times, there's physical and verbal violence even sexual harassment. To which
we hear, "it can't be helped, they are elderly dementia patients“.

In return for a full month of work, Song receives a pay equivalent to minimum wage. Facing disrespectful comments, she spirals into self-destructive thoughts.

Song Se-ki/ Caregiver
Caregivers are those who clean up feces. It's saddening to think that's how
we are regarded.

It is difficult for nursing care facilities to find caregivers for these negative perceptions and poor treatment.

Nursing facility operator/
We put up a job posting for two months. But no one applied. On Dec 31,
we finally made hires. I'd imagine the labor shortage is similar elsewhere.

Most caregivers prefer to visit and provide services to patients staying at home.

At nursing facilities accommodating elderly patients with serious ailments or dementia, the job is tougher but the pay is not higher.

Nursing facility operator/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
When one caregiver is hired, another quits. A cycle where by it's difficult to take
good care of patients.

Most caregivers are in their 60s or older, causing a serious problem of elderly people taking care of the aged.

There are growing calls for raising the amount of pay for caregivers and improving their treatment to make it easier to recruit younger hires.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조셉윤 대사대리 “민감국가, 큰 일 아냐…<br>민감정보 취급 부주의 사례”

조셉윤 대사대리 “민감국가, 큰 일 아냐…민감정보 취급 부주의 사례”
여야 원내대표 회동…“정부에 이달 내 추경안 제출 요청”

여야 원내대표 회동…“정부에 이달 내 추경안 제출 요청”
“삼부토건 조사 왜 안했나?” “계좌 보는 중, 가장 중요한 사건”

“삼부토건 조사 왜 안했나?” “계좌 보는 중, 가장 중요한 사건”
MBK “홈플러스 회생 이달 1일부터 준비”…정무위 “신빙성 없어”

MBK “홈플러스 회생 이달 1일부터 준비”…정무위 “신빙성 없어”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.