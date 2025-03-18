[News Today] SERIOUS SHORTAGE IN CAREGIVERS

[LEAD]

Next year, the number of dementia patients is projected to surpass one million.

However, a shortage of caregivers is making it difficult to meet the growing demand for dementia care. To make matters worse, the industry is struggling with recruiting new caregivers.



[REPORT]

Song Se-ki works as a caregiver at a nursing home.



Working on a three-shift schedule, she cares for five to six elderly dementia patients for eight hours a day.



The job is physically demanding. But she also faces emotional struggle in dealing with the patients and their guardians.



Song Se-ki/ Caregiver

At times, there's physical and verbal violence even sexual harassment. To which

we hear, "it can't be helped, they are elderly dementia patients“.



In return for a full month of work, Song receives a pay equivalent to minimum wage. Facing disrespectful comments, she spirals into self-destructive thoughts.



Song Se-ki/ Caregiver

Caregivers are those who clean up feces. It's saddening to think that's how

we are regarded.



It is difficult for nursing care facilities to find caregivers for these negative perceptions and poor treatment.



Nursing facility operator/

We put up a job posting for two months. But no one applied. On Dec 31,

we finally made hires. I'd imagine the labor shortage is similar elsewhere.



Most caregivers prefer to visit and provide services to patients staying at home.



At nursing facilities accommodating elderly patients with serious ailments or dementia, the job is tougher but the pay is not higher.



Nursing facility operator/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

When one caregiver is hired, another quits. A cycle where by it's difficult to take

good care of patients.



Most caregivers are in their 60s or older, causing a serious problem of elderly people taking care of the aged.



There are growing calls for raising the amount of pay for caregivers and improving their treatment to make it easier to recruit younger hires.