[News Today] KIM SAE-RON’S FAMILY SUES YOUTUBER

[LEAD]

The controversy surrounding actress Kim Sae-ron, who died last month, is growing as her family makes new revelations.

On Monday, Kim’s family filed a police complaint against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, accusing him of spreading false information and defaming the late actress.



[REPORT]

The family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho with the police.



The case dates back to March last year.



The deceased had posted online a photo of herself together with actor Kim Soo-hyun.



Then Lee who is dubbed a "cyber wrecker" in online communities produced and posted a related video online.



Kim's family made an issue of the video.



They insist that Lee spread false information about the late actress and caused extreme mental distress.



Bu Ji-seok/ Lawyer for Late Kim Sae-ron's family

Lee Jin-ho is now deleting all videos. This constitutes the destruction of evidence. We urge a raid and investigation under detention.



The bereaved family explained that Kim Sae-ron had posted the photo, since she could not reach Kim Soo-hyun after receiving a legal document about debt repayment.



They added that the recent disclosure of photos showing her and Kim Soo-hyun and messages between them was a preliminary step to sue Lee Jin-ho.



Bu Ji-seok/ Lawyer for Late Kim Sae-ron's family

In order to sue Lee, we needed to have Kim Soo-hyun admit dating Sae-ron.

We just hoped that Kim Soo-hyun would acknowledge his romantic relationship.



In a new video, Lee argued he had never said that the alleged relationship was a self-fabricated or fake story. He added that there is evidence supporting what he reported in the video in question.



Kim Soo-hyun later acknowedlged his personal relationship with Kim Sae-ron, explaining that it began after the actress became an adult.