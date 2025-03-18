[News Today] KIM SAE-RON’S FAMILY SUES YOUTUBER
입력 2025.03.18 (15:20) 수정 2025.03.18 (15:22)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The controversy surrounding actress Kim Sae-ron, who died last month, is growing as her family makes new revelations.
On Monday, Kim’s family filed a police complaint against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, accusing him of spreading false information and defaming the late actress.
[REPORT]
The family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho with the police.
The case dates back to March last year.
The deceased had posted online a photo of herself together with actor Kim Soo-hyun.
Then Lee who is dubbed a "cyber wrecker" in online communities produced and posted a related video online.
Kim's family made an issue of the video.
They insist that Lee spread false information about the late actress and caused extreme mental distress.
Bu Ji-seok/ Lawyer for Late Kim Sae-ron's family
Lee Jin-ho is now deleting all videos. This constitutes the destruction of evidence. We urge a raid and investigation under detention.
The bereaved family explained that Kim Sae-ron had posted the photo, since she could not reach Kim Soo-hyun after receiving a legal document about debt repayment.
They added that the recent disclosure of photos showing her and Kim Soo-hyun and messages between them was a preliminary step to sue Lee Jin-ho.
Bu Ji-seok/ Lawyer for Late Kim Sae-ron's family
In order to sue Lee, we needed to have Kim Soo-hyun admit dating Sae-ron.
We just hoped that Kim Soo-hyun would acknowledge his romantic relationship.
In a new video, Lee argued he had never said that the alleged relationship was a self-fabricated or fake story. He added that there is evidence supporting what he reported in the video in question.
Kim Soo-hyun later acknowedlged his personal relationship with Kim Sae-ron, explaining that it began after the actress became an adult.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] KIM SAE-RON’S FAMILY SUES YOUTUBER
-
- 입력 2025-03-18 15:20:46
- 수정2025-03-18 15:22:11
[LEAD]
The controversy surrounding actress Kim Sae-ron, who died last month, is growing as her family makes new revelations.
On Monday, Kim’s family filed a police complaint against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, accusing him of spreading false information and defaming the late actress.
[REPORT]
The family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho with the police.
The case dates back to March last year.
The deceased had posted online a photo of herself together with actor Kim Soo-hyun.
Then Lee who is dubbed a "cyber wrecker" in online communities produced and posted a related video online.
Kim's family made an issue of the video.
They insist that Lee spread false information about the late actress and caused extreme mental distress.
Bu Ji-seok/ Lawyer for Late Kim Sae-ron's family
Lee Jin-ho is now deleting all videos. This constitutes the destruction of evidence. We urge a raid and investigation under detention.
The bereaved family explained that Kim Sae-ron had posted the photo, since she could not reach Kim Soo-hyun after receiving a legal document about debt repayment.
They added that the recent disclosure of photos showing her and Kim Soo-hyun and messages between them was a preliminary step to sue Lee Jin-ho.
Bu Ji-seok/ Lawyer for Late Kim Sae-ron's family
In order to sue Lee, we needed to have Kim Soo-hyun admit dating Sae-ron.
We just hoped that Kim Soo-hyun would acknowledge his romantic relationship.
In a new video, Lee argued he had never said that the alleged relationship was a self-fabricated or fake story. He added that there is evidence supporting what he reported in the video in question.
Kim Soo-hyun later acknowedlged his personal relationship with Kim Sae-ron, explaining that it began after the actress became an adult.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.