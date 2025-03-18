March snowfall triggers accidents

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A heavy snowfall in March, just before the spring equinox, has covered the entire country.



Accidents occurred on snow-covered roads.



On the Namhae Expressway, 40 vehicles were involved in a chain collision, injuring eleven people, and the road was closed for seven hours.



First, reporter Son Min-joo.



[Report]



A bus sliding on a snowy road lost its balance and crashed into the highway guardrail.



Vehicles trying to avoid the stopped bus collided with each other, turning the highway into chaos in an instant.



Around 10:40 AM today, 40 vehicles collided on the Namhae Expressway in Boseong-gun, Jeollanam-do due to the snowy conditions.



As a result of the accident, 11 people sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.



[Accident truck driver/Voice altered: "The passenger cars couldn't stop. The brakes were failing. The fuel tank was hit and leaking, and it was a mess."]



Due to the heavy snowfall, the cleanup of the accident was delayed, and traffic on the expressway was completely halted for seven hours.



Vehicles are stopped on the road, where snow has piled up to the point that lanes are not visible.



Around 8:20 AM today, in Chungju, Chungcheongbuk-do, a passenger car collided with a vehicle in front, resulting in a chain collision involving seven vehicles.



One person in the passenger car was injured and is receiving treatment at the hospital.



A passenger car is overturned inside a tunnel, and a truck is overturned with cargo spilled out.



Around 2 AM today, in Wanju, Jeollabuk-do, two vehicles slid on the snowy road.



Following vehicles were unable to slow down, leading to a chain collision involving five vehicles, resulting in one injury.



On the Tongyeong-Daejeon Expressway in Hamyang-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, a truck slid on the snowy road and tipped over, while on the Yeongdong Expressway in Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon-do, eight vehicles collided, injuring seven people, as traffic accidents on snowy roads occurred nationwide.



This is KBS News, Son Min-joo.



