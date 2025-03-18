Gangwon buried under heavy snow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (3.18), the snowfall in the eastern region of Gangwon exceeded 60cm at its peak.



As heavy snow continued to pile up, snow removal operations went on endlessly.



Reporter Jeong Myeon-gu visited the residents buried in snow.



[Report]



In a mountain village at an altitude of 650m, thick snow is falling without pause.



The village's agricultural machinery is fully deployed for snow removal.



With the fierce snow making it difficult to see ahead, the village has turned into a snowfield.



After three days of snow removal work, residents are helpless as the snow piles up to their knees again after clearing it away.



[Jeong Hyeong-seop/Village Resident: "It's tiresome every year. Snow is like an enemy. Snow is the worst when it comes to work."]



This month alone, the village has already experienced snowfall exceeding 30cm three times.



With so much snow falling, cars have also been buried in it.



Only by sweeping away the snow can the shape of the vehicles be somewhat identified.



Fishermen were busy wielding snow shovels instead of fishing gear.



Worried that the weight of the snow might sink their boats, they are pushing the snow into the sea.



[Kang Joo-seok/Fisherman: "Once in the early morning, once in the morning, now once at lunch, and I think I’ll have to do it again in the evening."]



In the mountainous areas of eastern Gangwon, up to 60cm of snow fell in one day, while around 30cm fell along the coast.



With some city buses and village buses operating on a reduced schedule or being suspended, residents are facing inconveniences.



[Jeon Dong-hoon/Village Bus Driver: "(Due to the heavy snow) they say it's impossible to operate, so I'm planning to take out the bus for now and resume operations after the snow stops."]



As of this month, there have been 6 days of snowfall in the northern Gangneung area, surpassing the average of 4.3 days for March in previous years.



This is KBS News Jeong Myeon-gu.



