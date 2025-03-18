Deadly storms hit U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The unusual weather we are experiencing this time is a global phenomenon.



In the central and southern United States, rare and powerful storms and tornadoes have caused significant damage.



In particular, hundreds of homes were destroyed by the tremendous power of the tornadoes, and the confirmed death toll has exceeded 40.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.



[Report]



Multiple branches of lightning emit flashes, radiating powerful light.



Lightning struck down like a bomb, piercing through the roofs of houses.



[Charles Atkins/Resident of affected home: "My neighbor, Tracy across the street, was running towards us, and he was just like, trying to get my attention and he was like, your house is on fire. The attic is on fire and I'm like, what?"]



The tornado swept through, shattering poultry buildings, and a school bus was overturned, slanted on a roof.



In the Midwest and Southern United States, 42 people have died due to the fierce storms.



Uprooted trees fell on homes, injuring two teenagers.



Over 970 storm incidents have been reported across the United States.



[Bruce Dropp/Displaced resident in Arkansas: "Fear and shock and it's like a bad dream. Reality is starting to set in now and it's like now what do we do?"]



U.S. weather authorities stated that while tornadoes in March are not uncommon, this year's storms have been larger and more intense.



Before recovery efforts could be completed, more gusts are forecasted in Texas and Nebraska, prompting wildfire warnings.



President Trump has stated that the National Guard will be deployed to the affected areas to assist with recovery, but concerns have been raised about disaster response capabilities due to restructuring at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



