S. Korea on U.S. sensitive list

[Anchor]



The government is actively responding, albeit belatedly, to assess the situation and work toward removal from the sensitive country list.



However, some argue that even if the designation takes effect, the impact will be minimal.



South Korea has already been included and later removed from the list twice before.



This is reporter Song Geum-han.



[Report]



The U.S. Department of Energy is responsible for nuclear and nuclear weapons research and also operates its own oversight agency.



While emphasizing international cooperation such as joint research, it aims to prevent the extraction and misuse of sensitive information under the guise of cooperation.



Being classified as a "sensitive country" comes with an initial restriction of 45 days.



To visit U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration-affiliated laboratories or facilities or to access information, a request must be submitted at least 45 days in advance.



Previously, general information (non-sensitive subjects) could be accessed without prior approval, but becoming a sensitive country means that all information access will require identity verification without exception.



The review criteria will also be strengthened, raising concerns that access to information in areas where the U.S. leads, such as nuclear fuel reprocessing or quantum technology, may become difficult for our researchers.



However, South Korea is in the lowest category among sensitive countries, in contrast to nations classified as "terrorist" such as North Korea and Iran, so the level of restrictions is expected to be low.



Joseph Yun, the acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, also mentioned, "this whole thing got out of control" adding, "It is not a big deal."



South Korea had been included in the sensitive country list in the 1980s and 90s and has been removed from it.



[Lee Jae-woong/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson: "In the past, there have been precedents where South Korea was included in the U.S. Department of Energy's sensitive country list and was excluded through consultations with the U.S. side."]



The designation will take effect on Apr. 15 with less than a month left for consultations.



This is KBS News reporter Song Geum-han.



