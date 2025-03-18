Heavy snowfall in March

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Citizens in the metropolitan area faced a difficult commute due to the snow.



The Uijeongbu Light Rail was unable to operate for about two hours early in the morning, adding to the difficulties.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the story.



[Report]



Heavy winds accompanied the swirling snow on the streets.



Citizens set out for work with umbrellas.



Following the March cold snap, the heavy snowfall prompted many to leave home earlier than usual.



Today (Mar. 18), the morning low temperature in Seoul was 0 degrees Celsius, and with the strong winds, the perceived temperature was even lower.



[Hwang Young/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I ran to catch the subway. The subway I take is the Gyeongui-Jungang Line. Heavy snowfall often causes, so I came out a bit earlier today."]



With the heavy snowfall, the light rail service was suspended, and traffic accidents followed.



Around 5:30 AM today, the Uijeongbu Light Rail came to a halt, causing significant inconvenience for commuters.



The train detection device, which is a signal equipment on the tracks, was covered in snow, leading to a temporary suspension of train operations across all sections.



[Uijeongbu Light Rail Official/Voice Altered: "A lot of snow piled up on the ND (train detection device), and it took a long time for our staff to go onto the tracks and clear the snow, so we apologize for the inconvenience."]



Train operations resumed around 7:30 AM, two hours later.



There was also a fatal traffic accident due to the snow-covered roads.



Around 12:40 AM, a passenger car collided with a street tree and overturned on a road in Sangnok-gu, Ansan City, Gyeonggi Province.



In this accident, a 20-something driver of Uzbek nationality lost their life.



As a result of the impact, the fallen street tree caused an additional accident involving five vehicles colliding.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



