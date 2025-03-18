News 9

Seoul's latest heavy snow warning

[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 18), it felt like the seasons had reversed as snow and strong winds swept across the country.

Seoul set a record for the latest heavy snow warning ever issued.

Tomorrow (Mar. 19), the weather will clear up, but it will be colder than today.

Our meteorologist Lee Se-heum reports.

[Report]

At first, snowflakes began to fall one by one, but soon the blizzard became so intense that the screen was barely visible.

Seoul turned white overnight.

It feels like winter has returned as the March snow scenery unfolds.

Last night (Mar. 17), as a low-pressure system accompanied by snow clouds approached the Gyeonggi Bay, a heavy snow warning was issued starting from the western regions, including Seoul.

This is the latest heavy snow warning issued since records began in 1999.

This morning, heavy snow fell in various parts of the metropolitan area, with a maximum of 5cm per hour, and at one point, 11.9cm of snow accumulated in the northern district of Seoul.

Additionally, in the mountainous regions of Gangwon Province, where a heavy snow warning was also issued, more than 10cm of heavy snow fell per hour, and since last night, over 50cm of snow has accumulated at Mount Hyanglobong in Goseong .

As the low-pressure system moves eastward, the snow will mostly stop overnight, but cold winds will come in.

[Kim Byeong-kwon/Korea Meteorological Administration, Forecast Analyst: "A cold northwesterly wind will blow from the rear of the low-pressure system that affected our country, causing morning temperatures on the 19th (tomorrow) to drop below zero in most areas nationwide."]

Tomorrow morning will be cold, with temperatures dropping 1 to 4 degrees lower than today - around minus 2 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Jeonju, and minus 6 degrees in Cheorwon.

From Thursday afternoon, mild spring weather is expected to return, but unpredictable spring weather is forecast to continue until early next month.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

