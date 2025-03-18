KOSPI trading halted

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (3.18), KOSPI trading was suspended for about 7 minutes.



The trading disruption of one stock spread to the entire system, which is unprecedented.



There are also reports of investors who suffered losses due to missing trading opportunities.



Song Su-jin reports.



[Report]



The U.S. government is focusing on the Alaska LNG development project.



A gas pipe manufacturer became known as the so-called 'Alaska theme stock.'



One of these companies, 'Dongyang Steel Pipe,' showed suspicious movements today.



After 6 AM, nearly 20 positive news articles were released, and the stock price, which was below 870 won, rose to about 1,065 won by 11:35 AM, an increase of over 20%.



At that moment, the order book stopped, and trading was delayed.



[Mr. Lee/Dongyang Steel Pipe shareholder/Voice altered: "I own Dongyang Steel Pipe, and I'm only trading that, and it was moving like crazy."]



This trading disruption spread to the entire system.



From 11:37 AM to 11:44 AM, trading for all KOSPI stocks was suspended.



This is the first time since the exchange was established in 2005.



The exchange explained that a newly introduced "mid-price order" between buy and sell prices conflicted with the existing algorithm, causing the issue. They plan to conduct system checks until next month.



The remaining concern is the controversy over trading losses.



There are claims that investors could not buy or sell at their target prices.



[Mr. Lee/Dongyang Steel Pipe shareholder/Voice altered: "Even after 20 minutes, there was nothing. When I inquired with Kiwoom Securities, it took more than 5 minutes to connect to a consultant. It was halted at 1,028 won and resumed with a transaction at 1,117 won."]



The Korea Exchange asserted that since all trading was suspended simultaneously, no one could have suffered from buying at a higher price or selling at a lower price than intended.



Meanwhile, the alternative exchange, which launched on March 4, operated normally.



KBS News, Song Su-jin.



