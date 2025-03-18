Reactor design leak attempt

동영상 고정 취소

It has been confirmed that an employee of a research institute under the U.S. Department of Energy was caught trying to board a flight to Korea with reactor design software.



This incident may have influenced the U.S. government's decision to designate Korea as a sensitive country.



KBS correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



The Idaho National Laboratory has been a key institution leading nuclear energy research in the U.S. for over 70 years.



It is strictly controlled as a national security facility.



According to a report submitted to Congress last year by the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Energy, it was introduced as the first case where an employee was caught taking reactor design software to Korea.



The employee was attempting to smuggle out a proprietary program from the laboratory that is subject to export controls.



The Inspector General's office stated that, as a result of investigating the employee's emails, they confirmed indications of communication with a foreign government.



While the specific foreign government has not been disclosed, given that the employee was trying to board a flight to Korea, it is highly likely to be the Korean government.



Previously, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that Korea was included in the sensitive country list due to security issues at the research institute under the Department of Energy.



Since the incident is noted to have occurred between October 2023 and March of last year, there is a possibility that this incident is related to the recent designation of sensitive countries.



Joseph Yun, the acting U.S. ambassador to Korea, also stated, "Korea's inclusion on the list was due to some mishandling of sensitive information."



However, it is difficult to conclude that the designation of sensitive countries was made based solely on a single security incident.



Understanding the exact cause is necessary for appropriate measures, but the U.S. has not provided a clear explanation as to why Korea was included as a sensitive country.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



