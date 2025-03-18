News 9

U.S. tariffs target cars

[Anchor]

The United States plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on Apr. 2.

Reciprocal tariffs can be explained by the principle of "an eye for an eye, a tariff for a tariff."

This time, the White House specifically mentioned South Korea as one of the representative countries that has caused a significant trade deficit for the U.S.

Since Europe and China are already exchanging retaliatory tariffs with the U.S., it can be interpreted that South Korea is next in line.

Last year, South Korea's trade surplus with the U.S. was 81 trillion won, making it the eighth largest country in terms of trade deficit from the U.S. perspective, with automobiles being a key item where the U.S. experiences a deficit with South Korea.

As President Trump has declared a 25% tariff on automobiles, the South Korean automotive industry is in a state of urgency.

Ha Nu-ri reports.

[Report]

South Korean cars cannot escape tariffs; the U.S. seems resolute.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce/Fox Business Interview: "If you're going to tariff cars from anywhere it's got to be tariffing cars from everywhere. That's the whole point."]

South Korean automobiles achieved a surplus of $40.4 billion, or over 58 trillion won, against the U.S. last year.

The U.S. claims it has suffered losses to that extent.

If reciprocal tariffs are ultimately imposed, the choice for our companies will be to produce more cars in the U.S.

Hyundai is set to complete a new factory in the U.S. at the end of this month, and Kia also plans to maximize its production in the U.S.

In this case, research indicates that exports of domestically produced cars to the U.S. could decrease by 20%.

Hyundai and Kia, which used to export 300,000 to 500,000 units made in Korea, and GM Korea, which exported about 400,000 units, would find their export routes to the U.S. blocked.

[Kim Kyung-yu/Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "The volume of exports to the U.S. is between 700,000 and 900,000 units, and these areas could be replaced, which may also have ripple effects on related industries."]

For domestic automotive parts companies, this is a matter of 'survival.'

[Automotive Industry Official: "Since many small and medium-sized enterprises are concentrated in the area, being hit by tariffs could lead to management deterioration and weaken the production base."]

The government has stated it will announce measures next month, but it is in a difficult position as it is uncertain how U.S. tariff policies will change.

This is Ha Nu-ri from KBS News.

공지·정정

