ER runaround delays births

입력 2025.03.18 (23:55)

[Anchor]

Hospitals are refusing patients, leading to repeated cases of babies being born in ambulances due to the so-called "ER runaround."

Frustrated 119 emergency responders have stepped forward to voice their concerns about the worsening medical situation and to demand urgent improvements.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

At 12:42 AM on Mar. 10, a report was received by 119 that a pregnant woman at 34 weeks had her water break.

The dispatched paramedics contacted over 40 hospitals for more than an hour, but all they received were responses that they could not accept the patient.

It was only after an hour that they received a response from Seoul Medical Center in Jungnang-gu, Seoul, indicating that emergency treatment was possible, and they rushed there.

The pregnant woman, who was already in labor, gave birth in the ambulance just 1 hour and 30 minutes after the call was made.

[Kim Gil-jung/Chairman of the Korean Emergency Fire Public Officials Union: "(The newborn) can suffer from hypothermia. So we took warming measures and (the medical staff) provided medical guidance over the phone...."]

On Mar. 16, at Incheon Airport, a foreign pregnant woman whose water broke also gave birth in the ambulance after about 2 hours from the call.

As the ER runaround continues to put patients at risk, emergency responders visited the National Assembly to deliver a stern message to the medical community.

[Kim Jong-soo/Chief, Korean Government Employees' Union Seoul Fire Dept. /Mar. 17/National Assembly: "Is it really right that the paramedics are short-handed, forcing their colleagues at the emergency situation management center to make calls in search of a hospital that can accept patients?"]

[Kim Sung-hyun/Director of Emergency Dept., Korean Government Employees' Union Seoul Fire Dept. /Mar. 17/National Assembly: "Despite the ongoing ER runaround, no fundamental solutions have been put in place."]

Emergency responders demanded that if hospitals cannot accept patients, they should clearly communicate the reasons, as the prolonged conflict in the medical community has worsened the situation on the ground.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

