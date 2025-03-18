News 9

Security officials face warrants

The prosecution has filed a detention warrant today (3.18) for Kim Seong-hoon, the acting chief of the Presidential Security Service, and Lee Kwang-woo, the chief of the PSS's bodyguard division.

Kim and Lee are suspected of obstructing the first execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

Previously, the police had applied for a detention warrant for acting chief Kim three times, but after the prosecution rejected it, they applied for a warrant review committee and received a conclusion that the warrant application was valid.

Kim's side has repeatedly stated that "presidential security is a legitimate performance of duty."

