Security officials face warrants

동영상 고정 취소

The prosecution has filed a detention warrant today (3.18) for Kim Seong-hoon, the acting chief of the Presidential Security Service, and Lee Kwang-woo, the chief of the PSS's bodyguard division.



Kim and Lee are suspected of obstructing the first execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



Previously, the police had applied for a detention warrant for acting chief Kim three times, but after the prosecution rejected it, they applied for a warrant review committee and received a conclusion that the warrant application was valid.



Kim's side has repeatedly stated that "presidential security is a legitimate performance of duty."



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!