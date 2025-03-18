Military drone crash anticipated

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We reported on the news that an army drone collided with a helicopter.



KBS's investigation reveals that the possibility of additional accidents was anticipated after a similar drone crash last November.



All three drones of the reconnaissance system, which cost 40 billion won, are now unusable, but the military stated that there is no gap in the surveillance system.



This is an exclusive report by reporter Yoon Jin.



[Report]



The drone involved in the accident is the Israeli-made 'Heron'.



It automatically takes off and lands at a pre-inputted route and speed.



However, after the wheels touched the runway, it veered to the right and collided with the helicopter.



There are concerns about a possible malfunction in the landing gear or the flight control surfaces on the wings that steer the direction.



[Lee Hee-woo/Retired Air Force Brigadier General: "If there is a mechanical failure in the moving parts, then even if the software instructs it to do so, it may not move as intended."]



In 2016, the military spent 40 billion won on three Heron drones for aerial surveillance, and on importing the ground equipment for their operation.



However, one drone had a malfunction in the surveillance equipment, another crashed last November due to North Korea's GPS jamming, and the last remaining drone was lost in this incident.



According to KBS's investigation, the military had anticipated the possibility of additional accidents immediately after the crash last year.



A confidential report to the National Assembly indicates that the remaining drones are performing operational missions daily without rotation, which puts a burden on flight safety due to insufficient maintenance time, and early retirement is expected due to shortened lifespan.



In particular, it was reported that if the last remaining drone malfunctions or crashes, it would have a significant impact on operational capabilities.



Nevertheless, the military confidently states that there is no gap in surveillance even after this incident.



[Yang Seung-kwan/Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "We are conducting surveillance on North Korea using other surveillance and reconnaissance assets from higher units. There is no gap in surveillance."]



The military has formed a committee to begin an investigation, but it is expected to take time to determine the exact cause due to the severe damage to the burned drone.



This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.



