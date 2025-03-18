Ohtani shines in Tokyo opener

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Major League Baseball opening game, which was held in Seoul last year, is currently taking place in Tokyo, Japan at this time.



KBS is live broadcasting this exciting start, and superstar Shohei Ohtani has recorded his first hit of the season.



Let's connect with our reporter for more details.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji! Please tell us more.



[Report]



Yes, the first game of the Major League opening series is being held at the Tokyo Dome, and the atmosphere is truly electric.



All seats for both the first and second games have been sold out for a long time.



The ticket prices, which were originally set at 1.5 million won, have skyrocketed to as much as 30 million won.



The excitement is largely due to the five Japanese Major League players active on both teams.



Among them, superstar Shohei Ohtani stands out the most.



Ohtani, who made history last season by becoming the first player in Major League history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases, started his first at-bat of the season today as the designated hitter.



When Ohtani stepped up to the plate, a huge cheer erupted.



He faced Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga, who started for the Cubs, but he was retired on a ground ball in his first at-bat.



In the fifth inning, with the Dodgers trailing by one run, Ohtani recorded his first hit of the season in front of excited fans.



The well-hit ball sent the Tokyo Dome into a frenzy, and Ohtani celebrated by lightly bumping helmets with his coach, signaling a strong start.



After that, Ohtani reached second base on a hit by Tommy Edman, who also played for the Korean national team in the WBC, and took advantage of a defensive error by the Cubs to score his first run of the season.



As of the ninth inning, the Dodgers are leading 4 to 1, thanks to the strong performance of Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the focus of their batting lineup.



The Dodgers and Cubs will play two opening games in Tokyo before returning to the U.S. to complete the remaining exhibition games and prepare for the home opener in ten days.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



