Loan restrictions begin

[Anchor]

In order to curb the rising prices of apartments in Seoul, loan restrictions have begun.

The first target is the housing rental loans for the so-called gap investment, and there is a possibility that the number of regulated targets will increase.

Reporter Park Chan has the details.

[Report]

Buying an apartment with a rental lease is known as 'gap investment'.

This trend tends to increase in the early stages of housing price rises, and recently, suspicious transactions have been appearing in various parts of Seoul.

[Real Estate Agent in Gangdong-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "If it's within the gap range that I can afford, there are cases where people buy in advance with a rental lease and then try to secure funds to move in during that time."]

One of the necessary conditions for 'gap investment' is a conditional rental loan.

This means that the tenant moving into the gap investment apartment receives a loan for the rental deposit, but with the condition that the buyer proves they purchased the house with that money.

NH Bank has decided to suspend this conditional rental loan in Seoul starting from March 21.

Among the five major commercial banks, only Hana Bank is currently able to provide loans in Seoul, but it may soon stop as well.

For multiple homeowners, only Hana and Woori Banks are currently allowing mortgage loans, but it has been reported that they are reviewing restrictions.

Although it seems that the banks are self-regulating, behind the scenes is a request from the government.

A senior official from the Financial Services Commission stated, "Due to the effects of lifting the land transaction permit zone, it is highly likely that loans will increase from the end of March."

They even used the expression "a situation where the government needs to be vigilant."

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "I ask that you remain vigilant and ensure stability in prices and the real estate market."]

The lifting of the land transaction permit zone has sparked an increase in apartment prices in Seoul, leading to the current situation of 'tightening loans'.

Market attention is focused on whether the land transaction permit zone will be re-designated.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

