Ohtani stars in MLB Tokyo opener

[Anchor]



This season, Major League Baseball kicked off its opening game in Tokyo, Japan.



The matchup between the LA Dodgers, who are aiming for their second consecutive World Series title, and the Chicago Cubs saw Ohtani make a strong start with his first hit of the season.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji! Please tell us more.



[Report]



Yes, the official opening game of Major League Baseball has heated up Tokyo this year.



It was also the fastest opening game in Major League history, and all seats for the Tokyo Series' first and second games were sold out long ago.



The ticket prices, which were originally set at a maximum of 1.5 million won, soared to as high as 30 million won.



The excitement is largely due to the five Japanese Major League players active in both teams.



Among them, superstar Shohei Ohtani stands out the most.



Ohtani, who opened the 50-home run and 50-stolen base era in Major League history last season, started his first at-bat of the season today as the designated hitter.



When Ohtani appeared, a huge cheer erupted, and he faced Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga, who started for the Cubs, but he was retired on a ground ball in his first at-bat.



In the fifth inning, with the Dodgers trailing by one run, Ohtani recorded his first hit of the season in front of excited fans during his third at-bat.



The well-hit single sent the Tokyo Dome into a frenzy, and Ohtani celebrated with a light helmet bump with his coach to signal a strong start.



After that, Ohtani stepped on second base following a hit by Tommy Edman, who also played for the Korean national team in the WBC, and took advantage of a defensive error by the Cubs to complete his first run of the season.



In his last at-bat in the ninth inning, Ohtani thrilled fans once again with a double and crossed home plate again on Teoscar Hernández's timely hit.



The Dodgers are on the verge of victory in the opening game, thanks to the strong performance of Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who allowed just one run in five innings, and the team's concentrated offense.



In tomorrow's second game, the Dodgers have announced that Japanese rookie Roki Sasaki, who joined the team in January, will be the starter, marking his big league debut at the Tokyo Dome.



Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hoo of San Francisco Giants is undergoing an MRI due to back pain, making his participation in the opening game uncertain.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



