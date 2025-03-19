동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to colder than usual weather, the blooming of spring flowers is delayed this year.



The Gwangyang Plum Blossom Festival, which represents the southern region, also ended two days ago without the flowers fully blooming.



Today (3.18), heavy snow fell in the Plum Blossom Village, creating a stunning scene of snow-covered plum blossoms.



This is Yoo Seung-yong reporting.



[Report]



In the Plum Blossom Village, where fierce snowflakes are swirling, every tree is adorned with pure white snow flowers.



The red plum blossoms, which have just begun to bloom, showcase their splendid beauty alongside the pristine snow flowers.



The white plum blossoms, which have started to bloom one by one, are buried in the snowflakes that it's hard to distinguish them.



The rare sight of plum blossoms blooming in the snow, known as 'Seol Jung Mae,' has decorated Gwangyang Plum Blossom Village.



[Kim Myung-ja/Gwangju-si, Gyeonggi: "It's special to see the snow plum blossoms. I feel like I've received a special blessing. I'm very grateful and happy to see such unique beauty."]



At this time of year, the red and white plum blossoms usually cover the entire village in vibrant colors, but this year is different.



The Plum Blossom Festival ended two days ago, and even with the spring equinox approaching, the blooming rate of the plum blossoms is less than 50%.



This is due to last month's lower temperatures, which have delayed the blooming of spring flowers by about two weeks.



[Wi Yoon-ji & Kim Min-gon/Suncheo-si, Jeonnam: "I heard that the flowers haven't bloomed, so I came a little later. But it still hasn't bloomed much, which is a bit disappointing."]



With the late blooming, the cold snap and late snow are raising concerns about damage to the plum farms.



[Jo Jeom-deok/Daap-myeon Gwangyang-si, Jeonnam: "The flower buds freeze. They fall off without blooming properly. Naturally, the fruits drop, so they don't grow."]



While the unusual March snow has provided a unique sight of snow-covered plum blossoms, it is expected that the plum blossoms in Gwangyang Plum Blossom Village will fully bloom by the end of this month.



This is KBS News, Yoo Seung-yong reporting.



