News 9

Snow-covered plum blossoms

입력 2025.03.19 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Due to colder than usual weather, the blooming of spring flowers is delayed this year.

The Gwangyang Plum Blossom Festival, which represents the southern region, also ended two days ago without the flowers fully blooming.

Today (3.18), heavy snow fell in the Plum Blossom Village, creating a stunning scene of snow-covered plum blossoms.

This is Yoo Seung-yong reporting.

[Report]

In the Plum Blossom Village, where fierce snowflakes are swirling, every tree is adorned with pure white snow flowers.

The red plum blossoms, which have just begun to bloom, showcase their splendid beauty alongside the pristine snow flowers.

The white plum blossoms, which have started to bloom one by one, are buried in the snowflakes that it's hard to distinguish them.

The rare sight of plum blossoms blooming in the snow, known as 'Seol Jung Mae,' has decorated Gwangyang Plum Blossom Village.

[Kim Myung-ja/Gwangju-si, Gyeonggi: "It's special to see the snow plum blossoms. I feel like I've received a special blessing. I'm very grateful and happy to see such unique beauty."]

At this time of year, the red and white plum blossoms usually cover the entire village in vibrant colors, but this year is different.

The Plum Blossom Festival ended two days ago, and even with the spring equinox approaching, the blooming rate of the plum blossoms is less than 50%.

This is due to last month's lower temperatures, which have delayed the blooming of spring flowers by about two weeks.

[Wi Yoon-ji & Kim Min-gon/Suncheo-si, Jeonnam: "I heard that the flowers haven't bloomed, so I came a little later. But it still hasn't bloomed much, which is a bit disappointing."]

With the late blooming, the cold snap and late snow are raising concerns about damage to the plum farms.

[Jo Jeom-deok/Daap-myeon Gwangyang-si, Jeonnam: "The flower buds freeze. They fall off without blooming properly. Naturally, the fruits drop, so they don't grow."]

While the unusual March snow has provided a unique sight of snow-covered plum blossoms, it is expected that the plum blossoms in Gwangyang Plum Blossom Village will fully bloom by the end of this month.

This is KBS News, Yoo Seung-yong reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Snow-covered plum blossoms
    • 입력 2025-03-19 00:04:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Due to colder than usual weather, the blooming of spring flowers is delayed this year.

The Gwangyang Plum Blossom Festival, which represents the southern region, also ended two days ago without the flowers fully blooming.

Today (3.18), heavy snow fell in the Plum Blossom Village, creating a stunning scene of snow-covered plum blossoms.

This is Yoo Seung-yong reporting.

[Report]

In the Plum Blossom Village, where fierce snowflakes are swirling, every tree is adorned with pure white snow flowers.

The red plum blossoms, which have just begun to bloom, showcase their splendid beauty alongside the pristine snow flowers.

The white plum blossoms, which have started to bloom one by one, are buried in the snowflakes that it's hard to distinguish them.

The rare sight of plum blossoms blooming in the snow, known as 'Seol Jung Mae,' has decorated Gwangyang Plum Blossom Village.

[Kim Myung-ja/Gwangju-si, Gyeonggi: "It's special to see the snow plum blossoms. I feel like I've received a special blessing. I'm very grateful and happy to see such unique beauty."]

At this time of year, the red and white plum blossoms usually cover the entire village in vibrant colors, but this year is different.

The Plum Blossom Festival ended two days ago, and even with the spring equinox approaching, the blooming rate of the plum blossoms is less than 50%.

This is due to last month's lower temperatures, which have delayed the blooming of spring flowers by about two weeks.

[Wi Yoon-ji & Kim Min-gon/Suncheo-si, Jeonnam: "I heard that the flowers haven't bloomed, so I came a little later. But it still hasn't bloomed much, which is a bit disappointing."]

With the late blooming, the cold snap and late snow are raising concerns about damage to the plum farms.

[Jo Jeom-deok/Daap-myeon Gwangyang-si, Jeonnam: "The flower buds freeze. They fall off without blooming properly. Naturally, the fruits drop, so they don't grow."]

While the unusual March snow has provided a unique sight of snow-covered plum blossoms, it is expected that the plum blossoms in Gwangyang Plum Blossom Village will fully bloom by the end of this month.

This is KBS News, Yoo Seung-yong reporting.
유승용
유승용 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프, 푸틴과 1시간 넘게 통화중…우크라 휴전 논의 주목

트럼프, 푸틴과 1시간 넘게 통화중…우크라 휴전 논의 주목
영동지역 또 많은 눈…고립·교통사고 등 피해 속출

영동지역 또 많은 눈…고립·교통사고 등 피해 속출
서울에 역대 가장 늦은 대설주의보…오늘은 ‘맑음’

서울에 역대 가장 늦은 대설주의보…오늘은 ‘맑음’
[단독] 사고 무인기 “안전성 부담, 장비 피로” 보고…감시 공백 우려

[단독] 사고 무인기 “안전성 부담, 장비 피로” 보고…감시 공백 우려
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.