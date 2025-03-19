News 9

Professors vs resigned residents

입력 2025.03.19 (00:04)

[Anchor]

Whether to return, take a leave of absence, or be expelled, medical students on leave do not have much time left.

Each university has set the deadline for medical students to return as early as this Friday, and at the latest by the end of this month.

The Ministry of Education sent a notice today (Mar. 18) to 40 universities with medical schools, instructing them not to approve collective leaves of absence for medical students.

In fact, Jeonbuk National University has rejected all leave applications from over 650 medical students.

As the time for decision approaches, emotional disputes are arising between teachers and students within the medical school, and conflicts are spreading between medical and non-medical students on campus.

Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.

[Report]

On the day when professors from Seoul National University’s medical school harshly criticized residents and medical students for their arrogance, Park Dan, the representative of the resigned residents and vice president of the Korean Medical Association, also expressed his stance through social media.

Under the title "To those who are not even qualified to be called professors," he directly criticized the professors, saying, "No one taught me the essential skills, so I taught myself," and "You are the ones who should be teaching those skills."

He also harshly condemned them, stating, "You speak without reflecting on your failure to fulfill your duties."

He directed severe criticism at the deans who appealed for the return of medical students earlier, saying, "The dean is trying to take advantage of government power to throw his students into a cesspool."

Patient advocacy groups for severe illnesses supported the professors from Seoul National University’s medical school.

They stated, "We hope professors are not attacked internally," and emphasized that "exceptions are needed for true doctors, such as residents who are enduring humiliation while protecting patients on the front lines."

The professors who issued the statement reiterated that while the government is at fault, the medical community should not be wrong as well.

[Ha Eun-jin/Professor, Seoul National University Medical School: "We don't want to trigger internal conflicts, but rather, we hope to engage in constructive discussions. Let’s revisit our goals."]

In the college student community, criticisms such as "medical students are receiving special treatment" and "what exactly are the conditions for their return" are spreading, indicating that the debate is extending beyond the medical community.

Although the bill to establish a supply and demand forecasting committee to discuss the number of doctors needed passed the National Assembly's standing committee after much controversy, the medical association expressed regret once again.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

[Anchor]

Whether to return, take a leave of absence, or be expelled, medical students on leave do not have much time left.

Each university has set the deadline for medical students to return as early as this Friday, and at the latest by the end of this month.

The Ministry of Education sent a notice today (Mar. 18) to 40 universities with medical schools, instructing them not to approve collective leaves of absence for medical students.

In fact, Jeonbuk National University has rejected all leave applications from over 650 medical students.

As the time for decision approaches, emotional disputes are arising between teachers and students within the medical school, and conflicts are spreading between medical and non-medical students on campus.

Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.

[Report]

On the day when professors from Seoul National University’s medical school harshly criticized residents and medical students for their arrogance, Park Dan, the representative of the resigned residents and vice president of the Korean Medical Association, also expressed his stance through social media.

Under the title "To those who are not even qualified to be called professors," he directly criticized the professors, saying, "No one taught me the essential skills, so I taught myself," and "You are the ones who should be teaching those skills."

He also harshly condemned them, stating, "You speak without reflecting on your failure to fulfill your duties."

He directed severe criticism at the deans who appealed for the return of medical students earlier, saying, "The dean is trying to take advantage of government power to throw his students into a cesspool."

Patient advocacy groups for severe illnesses supported the professors from Seoul National University’s medical school.

They stated, "We hope professors are not attacked internally," and emphasized that "exceptions are needed for true doctors, such as residents who are enduring humiliation while protecting patients on the front lines."

The professors who issued the statement reiterated that while the government is at fault, the medical community should not be wrong as well.

[Ha Eun-jin/Professor, Seoul National University Medical School: "We don't want to trigger internal conflicts, but rather, we hope to engage in constructive discussions. Let’s revisit our goals."]

In the college student community, criticisms such as "medical students are receiving special treatment" and "what exactly are the conditions for their return" are spreading, indicating that the debate is extending beyond the medical community.

Although the bill to establish a supply and demand forecasting committee to discuss the number of doctors needed passed the National Assembly's standing committee after much controversy, the medical association expressed regret once again.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
공지·정정

