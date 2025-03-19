News 9

Fentanyl curbs hurt rare patients

입력 2025.03.19 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the misuse of narcotic drugs becomes a growing concern, the government has tightened control over fentanyl, a narcotic painkiller.

However, the uniform application of these measures has caused unintended suffering for patients with rare diseases.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.

[Report]

A woman screams in agony, unable to endure the pain that feels like her limbs are being severed.

Thirty years ago, she was diagnosed with a rare disease called complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).

[CRPS Patient: "I can't even know what will happen in five minutes. Then I just end up in pain, rolling around and rubbing..."]

She has managed to survive with the help of fentanyl, a narcotic painkiller that reduces her pain.

Since last year, the prescription amount for fentanyl patches, which are applied to the skin, has been reduced from 20 to 15 patches per week.

With insufficient medication, her daily life has collapsed.

[CRPS Patient: "(Because of the pain) I can't speak or even look at anyone, and I can't live..."]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has strengthened the management of fentanyl to prevent the misuse of narcotic drugs.

In fact, the Ministry requires doctors who prescribe above the recommended dosage to report it, and if they refuse, they can face suspension of their practice.

Doctors have no choice but to be cautious with their prescriptions.

[Moon Ho-sik/Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital: "The hospital is continuously informed that individual professors have exceeded the narcotic dosage."]

Pain medicine professors point out that applying the same restrictions on painkillers to patients with rare diseases, who suffer from intractable illnesses, is a violation of human rights.

[Choi Jong-beom/Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Ajou University Hospital: "These patients have come this far after trying other treatments that didn't work. For them, this is the appropriate dosage. I hope they maintain a humanitarian perspective..."]

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety regulations, there are no restrictions on prescriptions if the treatment purpose is justified.

However, due to fear of sanctions, doctors struggle to prescribe with confidence, and experts argue that exceptions should be made for rare disease patients.

KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fentanyl curbs hurt rare patients
    • 입력 2025-03-19 00:04:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the misuse of narcotic drugs becomes a growing concern, the government has tightened control over fentanyl, a narcotic painkiller.

However, the uniform application of these measures has caused unintended suffering for patients with rare diseases.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.

[Report]

A woman screams in agony, unable to endure the pain that feels like her limbs are being severed.

Thirty years ago, she was diagnosed with a rare disease called complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).

[CRPS Patient: "I can't even know what will happen in five minutes. Then I just end up in pain, rolling around and rubbing..."]

She has managed to survive with the help of fentanyl, a narcotic painkiller that reduces her pain.

Since last year, the prescription amount for fentanyl patches, which are applied to the skin, has been reduced from 20 to 15 patches per week.

With insufficient medication, her daily life has collapsed.

[CRPS Patient: "(Because of the pain) I can't speak or even look at anyone, and I can't live..."]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has strengthened the management of fentanyl to prevent the misuse of narcotic drugs.

In fact, the Ministry requires doctors who prescribe above the recommended dosage to report it, and if they refuse, they can face suspension of their practice.

Doctors have no choice but to be cautious with their prescriptions.

[Moon Ho-sik/Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital: "The hospital is continuously informed that individual professors have exceeded the narcotic dosage."]

Pain medicine professors point out that applying the same restrictions on painkillers to patients with rare diseases, who suffer from intractable illnesses, is a violation of human rights.

[Choi Jong-beom/Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Ajou University Hospital: "These patients have come this far after trying other treatments that didn't work. For them, this is the appropriate dosage. I hope they maintain a humanitarian perspective..."]

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety regulations, there are no restrictions on prescriptions if the treatment purpose is justified.

However, due to fear of sanctions, doctors struggle to prescribe with confidence, and experts argue that exceptions should be made for rare disease patients.

KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.
홍성희
홍성희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프, 푸틴과 1시간 넘게 통화중…우크라 휴전 논의 주목

트럼프, 푸틴과 1시간 넘게 통화중…우크라 휴전 논의 주목
영동지역 또 많은 눈…고립·교통사고 등 피해 속출

영동지역 또 많은 눈…고립·교통사고 등 피해 속출
서울에 역대 가장 늦은 대설주의보…오늘은 ‘맑음’

서울에 역대 가장 늦은 대설주의보…오늘은 ‘맑음’
[단독] 사고 무인기 “안전성 부담, 장비 피로” 보고…감시 공백 우려

[단독] 사고 무인기 “안전성 부담, 장비 피로” 보고…감시 공백 우려
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.