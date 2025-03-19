News 9

U.S. aid halt worsens Myanmar crisis

[Anchor]

The United Nations has stated that the U.S. President Trump's decision to halt foreign aid is particularly devastating for the people of Myanmar.

The military regime is seizing the opportunity to attack opposition forces amid the interruption of food and medical support.

The UN has described this as an unnecessary and cruel disaster.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok.

[Report]

As houses are engulfed in flames, residents rush to fill old buckets with water.

A village turned to ashes due to airstrikes by the Myanmar government forces.

Two days later, bombs from the government forces fell in nearby areas.

[Mandalay Resident in Myanmar: "(The Myanmar military) dropped bombs in areas with many civilians. Many people, including children, have died."]

As the U.S. has halted food and medical aid, the humanitarian crisis has deepened, allowing the Myanmar government forces to exploit the situation.

Last year, nearly 1.3 trillion won in U.S. aid was allocated to Southeast Asia, but it has been suspended since the Trump administration took office.

The UN criticized the current situation as an "unnecessary and cruel disaster."

[Thomas Andrews/UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar: "The sudden, chaotic withdrawal of support, principally by the government of the United States, is already having a crushing impact on the people of Myanmar.”]

The World Food Program, which relied on nearly half of its budget from the U.S., has decided to stop food aid for one million people in Myanmar starting next month.

[António Guterres/UN Secretary-General: "I will be talking to all countries in the world that can support us in order to make sure funds are...”]

President Trump has also decided to minimize the 'Voice of America' broadcasts that have been spreading democratic values in places without freedom of the press.

Trump's determination to reduce unnecessary spending is firm.

However, in Southeast Asia, where human rights situations are fragile like in Myanmar, the survival of residents is being threatened.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop from KBS News in Bangkok.

  U.S. aid halt worsens Myanmar crisis
