Appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has set the deadline for the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk for tomorrow (Mar. 19) and has sent a final notice to Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

The People Power Party criticized the anxious Democratic Party for once again resorting to impeachment threats and urged Acting President Choi to maintain his current stance.

Kim Yu-dae reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party has once again urged Acting President Choi Sang-mok to appoint nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.

The final deadline is tomorrow.

They made it clear that if he does not comply, they are considering various measures, including impeachment.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "It is no longer tolerable. We have endured enough and waited long enough."]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who had been refraining from public activities due to threats of terrorism, visited Gwangju and repeatedly urged for a swift ruling from the Constitutional Court.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We, the Democratic Party, will do our utmost to hold accountable those responsible for military rebellion and military coups."]

The People Power Party criticized the anxious Democratic Party for once again threatening Acting President Choi and the Constitutional Court due to delays in the impeachment trial.

They emphasized that just as the Constitutional Court's ruling on unconstitutionality cannot force legislative action in the National Assembly, it also lacks the authority to compel Acting President Choi to appoint nominee Ma.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "(Nominee Ma Eun-hyuk) has not been recognized as a Constitutional Court justice, so I believe there is no problem if Acting President Choi maintains his current stance."]

The Democratic Party proposed a law that would dissolve the party of a sitting president if they are impeached for insurrection or inducement of foreign aggression, condemning it as a North Korea-style dictatorship.

[Park Hyung-soo/People Power Party Senior Deputy Floor Leader: "Are you trying to engage in unconstitutional and anti-democratic acts to suppress the opposing party with unconstitutional laws?"]

The relay protests by People Power Party lawmakers in front of the Constitutional Court and the walking protests and outdoor rallies by the Democratic Party and other opposition parties continued today (Mar. 18).

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

