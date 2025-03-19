Justice minister's trial ends

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The impeachment trial of Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae concluded today (3.18) after just one session.



The National Assembly argued that Minister Park did not actively prevent the emergency martial law and should be removed from office, while Minister Park's side claimed that there were issues with the impeachment process and that it should be dismissed.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



The first hearing for the impeachment of Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae was held 96 days after the impeachment motion was filed.



The National Assembly's prosecution team pointed out that Minister Park did not actively prevent the declaration of emergency martial law.



They claimed that he directed the establishment of detention facilities at the Eastern Detention Center during the martial law and discussed follow-up measures at the official residence in Samcheong-dong the day after the martial law was declared, arguing that he should be dismissed.



[Jung Chung-rae/National Assembly Prosecutor: "He should have opposed President Yoon Suk Yeol with all his might…. If he was directly or indirectly involved in an insurrection, he must be removed according to the Constitution."]



Minister Park emphasized that the impeachment motion from the National Assembly lacked proper procedures and clear reasons.



He rebutted that he never directed the establishment of detention facilities at the Eastern Detention Center and that he only held a gathering with acquaintances at the official residence in Samcheong-dong, with no discussions about emergency martial law.



[Park Sung-jae/Minister of Justice: "(The impeachment motion) is an abuse of the National Assembly's authority aimed solely at suspending the duties of the Minister of Justice. I sincerely request a swift dismissal decision to appropriately curb the National Assembly's abuse…"]



The Constitutional Court concluded the impeachment trial proceedings against Minister Park with this session.



The Constitutional Court did not announce the ruling date for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol today.



It is reported that the justices have not yet entered the deliberation process to express their final opinions.



However, there are predictions that a ruling could be made as early as later this week, as there have been instances in the past, such as during the impeachment trial of former President Park Geun-hye, where deliberations were conducted on the same day as the ruling.



KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!