BNK one win away

입력 2025.03.19 (00:33)

[Anchor]

In the second game of the women's professional basketball championship, BNK achieved a second consecutive victory over Woori Bank thanks to the performance of 164cm guard An He-ji.

BNK now needs just one more win to secure their first championship title since their establishment.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

After a thrilling comeback victory in the first game, BNK faced a fierce battle against Woori Bank in the second game.

The player who led BNK's offense in the tightly contested match was 164cm guard An He-ji.

An He-ji made a series of surprising three-pointers in the first half and shook up the opposing defense with her quick drives.

In the third quarter, the performance of Asian quota player Saki stood out.

Her shots from the perimeter consistently found the net, bringing momentum to BNK.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, An He-ji once again scored consecutively, playing the role of a problem solver.

At the end of the fourth quarter, BNK faced a crisis when they allowed Kim Dan-bi a three-point shot, narrowing the gap to just two points.

However, Sonia and Lee So-hee hit outside shots, completely breaking Woori Bank's momentum.

BNK ultimately defeated Woori Bank with the balanced performance of their key players, achieving a second consecutive victory in the away game in Asan.

If they add just one more win in the remaining three games, they will claim their first championship title.

Historically, the team that wins the first two games in a best-of-five championship series has a 100% chance of winning.

[Saki/BNK: "(In the third game) we will be playing at home in Busan. We will be competing in front of many fans, and we will turn their support into strength to ensure victory."]

In men's professional basketball, Hyundai Mobis defeated KCC with the combined efforts of Lee Woo-seok and Shawn Long, who scored 35 points, closing in on second-place LG by half a game.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

하무림
