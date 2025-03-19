News 9

Choi requests re-consideration

[Anchor]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has requested the National Assembly to reconsider the amendment to the Korea Communications Commission Act, which sets the quorum for meetings at three members.

If the amendment is enacted, the current two-member system of the Commission will not be able to operate properly, and Acting President Choi explained that there are many unconstitutional elements, including violations of the principle of separation of powers.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok exercised his right to request reconsideration regarding the amendment to the Act on the Establishment and Operation of Korea Communications Commission, which passed the National Assembly under the leadership of the opposition.

This is the ninth request for reconsideration.

The amendment stipulates that a meeting of the Commission can only be held if there are three or more members, meaning that under the proposed amendment, the current two-member Commission cannot hold meetings at all.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "(The executive branch's) broadcasting and communications functions can be suspended depending on the National Assembly's recommendation of members, which poses a significant risk of violating the constitutional principle of separation of powers."]

Acting President Choi also stated that the provision allowing for 'automatic appointment' if the National Assembly does not appoint recommended members within 30 days is unconstitutional.

The Commission, which operates on a five-member consensus basis, has the chairperson and one member appointed by the president, while three members are recommended by both ruling and opposition parties.

In 2023, when President Yoon did not appoint the opposition's recommended nominee Choi Min-hee, conflicts between the ruling and opposition parties began, and subsequently, the recommendation of members was halted.

Currently, the Commission is operating with two members: Chairperson Lee Jin-sook and Vice Chairperson Kim Tae-kyu, both appointed by the president.

Chairperson Lee Jin-sook has requested the National Assembly to recommend three members to fill the vacant positions.

[Lee Jin-sook/Chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission: "In order to fulfill our original responsibilities, I urge the National Assembly to promptly recommend three members for the National Assembly's share."]

The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party, which led the amendment, for not recommending members, while they are publicly recruiting one member that is their share.

The Democratic Party condemned Acting President Choi for abusing his veto power, stating that the impeachment ruling of the president is urgent, and therefore, they are not currently discussing the recommendation of Commission members.

KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

