News 9

Illegal overseas cold medicines

입력 2025.03.19 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, many people are looking for cold medicine during the changing seasons.

These are multi-symptom cold medicines that are widely known in the country.

These are drugs from the United States or Japan, but they have gained popularity here as well.

As a result, there are quite a few people who buy them while traveling abroad or through online direct purchases.

However, this could lead to serious problems.

This is because they contain narcotic ingredients such as codeine and dextromethorphan.

Long-term use can lead to the possibility of drug addiction, and even if they can be purchased freely abroad without a prescription, bringing them into the country becomes illegal the moment they arrive.

With the recent surge in the import of such drugs, crackdowns are being intensified.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the story.

[Report]

A small circle is captured in large quantities on the X-ray screen.

This means there are pills.

Upon opening the package, it turns out to be a cold medicine that is commonly distributed abroad, but it contains narcotic ingredients.

This package arrived from Vietnam.

It contains ramen and looks like an ordinary item, but the problem was this cold medicine.

The ingredient at issue is the narcotic dextromethorphan.

This American cold medicine with the same ingredient is legally sold locally, but it is classified as a narcotic in the country.

[Chae Myung-seok/Customs Officer at Incheon Airport: "These are medicines that contain narcotic ingredients. When a family member was sick, they sent it saying 'the medicine works well,' but it is not allowed in Korea..."]

Last year, about 37kg of narcotic medicines were detected by customs.

This is a 43-fold increase compared to four years ago.

There are many online accounts of people who thought they were buying cold medicine and got caught by customs.

The problem is that even if you claim you didn't know, you will still be charged.

If it is determined to be habitual, you could be subject to punishment for drug smuggling.

[Choi Moon-ki/Director of International Investigation at the Customs Service: "Currently, the proportion of people who bring them in without knowing is much higher. While it may be considered in the context of normal relations, it cannot be said that this means it is not a crime."]

The Customs Service recommends checking whether overseas medicines contain narcotic substances, but if they are not absolutely necessary, it is more realistic not to buy them at all.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Illegal overseas cold medicines
    • 입력 2025-03-19 00:33:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, many people are looking for cold medicine during the changing seasons.

These are multi-symptom cold medicines that are widely known in the country.

These are drugs from the United States or Japan, but they have gained popularity here as well.

As a result, there are quite a few people who buy them while traveling abroad or through online direct purchases.

However, this could lead to serious problems.

This is because they contain narcotic ingredients such as codeine and dextromethorphan.

Long-term use can lead to the possibility of drug addiction, and even if they can be purchased freely abroad without a prescription, bringing them into the country becomes illegal the moment they arrive.

With the recent surge in the import of such drugs, crackdowns are being intensified.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the story.

[Report]

A small circle is captured in large quantities on the X-ray screen.

This means there are pills.

Upon opening the package, it turns out to be a cold medicine that is commonly distributed abroad, but it contains narcotic ingredients.

This package arrived from Vietnam.

It contains ramen and looks like an ordinary item, but the problem was this cold medicine.

The ingredient at issue is the narcotic dextromethorphan.

This American cold medicine with the same ingredient is legally sold locally, but it is classified as a narcotic in the country.

[Chae Myung-seok/Customs Officer at Incheon Airport: "These are medicines that contain narcotic ingredients. When a family member was sick, they sent it saying 'the medicine works well,' but it is not allowed in Korea..."]

Last year, about 37kg of narcotic medicines were detected by customs.

This is a 43-fold increase compared to four years ago.

There are many online accounts of people who thought they were buying cold medicine and got caught by customs.

The problem is that even if you claim you didn't know, you will still be charged.

If it is determined to be habitual, you could be subject to punishment for drug smuggling.

[Choi Moon-ki/Director of International Investigation at the Customs Service: "Currently, the proportion of people who bring them in without knowing is much higher. While it may be considered in the context of normal relations, it cannot be said that this means it is not a crime."]

The Customs Service recommends checking whether overseas medicines contain narcotic substances, but if they are not absolutely necessary, it is more realistic not to buy them at all.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프, 푸틴과 1시간 넘게 통화중…우크라 휴전 논의 주목

트럼프, 푸틴과 1시간 넘게 통화중…우크라 휴전 논의 주목
영동지역 또 많은 눈…고립·교통사고 등 피해 속출

영동지역 또 많은 눈…고립·교통사고 등 피해 속출
서울에 역대 가장 늦은 대설주의보…오늘은 ‘맑음’

서울에 역대 가장 늦은 대설주의보…오늘은 ‘맑음’
[단독] 사고 무인기 “안전성 부담, 장비 피로” 보고…감시 공백 우려

[단독] 사고 무인기 “안전성 부담, 장비 피로” 보고…감시 공백 우려
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.