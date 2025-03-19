Israel's surprise airstrikes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Israel has declared a return to combat after a two-month ceasefire and has bombed the Gaza Strip.



Hamas has reported that over 400 people have died.



There are assessments that the precarious ceasefire has effectively come to an end.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.



[Report]



A large explosion occurs in the darkened Gaza Strip.



Israel has launched a large-scale airstrike across the Gaza Strip.



Hamas has stated that the confirmed death toll is over 400, with most being civilians.



Israel claims it has "returned to combat" because Hamas refused to release hostages.



It has also issued evacuation orders to residents in the outskirts of Gaza, suggesting the possibility of an expansion of combat.



[Danny Danon/Israeli Ambassador to the UN: "If they want to stop the war in Gaza, they have to ensure that the hostages are coming back to Israel."]



The United States, which has mediated the ceasefire agreement, has also shown a stance of not intervening.



It is reported that this airstrike was coordinated in advance.



[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson/Fox News Interview: "Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel but also the United States of America will see a price to pay."]



The ceasefire agreement has effectively collapsed just two months after it was signed, and Hamas has initiated a public relations campaign mentioning the lives of hostages.



Currently, it is estimated that there are 24 surviving hostages being held by Hamas.



Hamas has urgently contacted mediation countries in the Middle East, such as Qatar, and the international community, including the UN, has pressured Israel to respect the ceasefire.



However, it remains uncertain whether Israel, which has a significant internal hardline faction advocating for the eradication of Hamas, will accept negotiations.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



