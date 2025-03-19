News 9

Israel's surprise airstrikes

입력 2025.03.19 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Israel has declared a return to combat after a two-month ceasefire and has bombed the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has reported that over 400 people have died.

There are assessments that the precarious ceasefire has effectively come to an end.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

A large explosion occurs in the darkened Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched a large-scale airstrike across the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has stated that the confirmed death toll is over 400, with most being civilians.

Israel claims it has "returned to combat" because Hamas refused to release hostages.

It has also issued evacuation orders to residents in the outskirts of Gaza, suggesting the possibility of an expansion of combat.

[Danny Danon/Israeli Ambassador to the UN: "If they want to stop the war in Gaza, they have to ensure that the hostages are coming back to Israel."]

The United States, which has mediated the ceasefire agreement, has also shown a stance of not intervening.

It is reported that this airstrike was coordinated in advance.

[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson/Fox News Interview: "Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel but also the United States of America will see a price to pay."]

The ceasefire agreement has effectively collapsed just two months after it was signed, and Hamas has initiated a public relations campaign mentioning the lives of hostages.

Currently, it is estimated that there are 24 surviving hostages being held by Hamas.

Hamas has urgently contacted mediation countries in the Middle East, such as Qatar, and the international community, including the UN, has pressured Israel to respect the ceasefire.

However, it remains uncertain whether Israel, which has a significant internal hardline faction advocating for the eradication of Hamas, will accept negotiations.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israel's surprise airstrikes
    • 입력 2025-03-19 00:33:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

Israel has declared a return to combat after a two-month ceasefire and has bombed the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has reported that over 400 people have died.

There are assessments that the precarious ceasefire has effectively come to an end.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

A large explosion occurs in the darkened Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched a large-scale airstrike across the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has stated that the confirmed death toll is over 400, with most being civilians.

Israel claims it has "returned to combat" because Hamas refused to release hostages.

It has also issued evacuation orders to residents in the outskirts of Gaza, suggesting the possibility of an expansion of combat.

[Danny Danon/Israeli Ambassador to the UN: "If they want to stop the war in Gaza, they have to ensure that the hostages are coming back to Israel."]

The United States, which has mediated the ceasefire agreement, has also shown a stance of not intervening.

It is reported that this airstrike was coordinated in advance.

[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson/Fox News Interview: "Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel but also the United States of America will see a price to pay."]

The ceasefire agreement has effectively collapsed just two months after it was signed, and Hamas has initiated a public relations campaign mentioning the lives of hostages.

Currently, it is estimated that there are 24 surviving hostages being held by Hamas.

Hamas has urgently contacted mediation countries in the Middle East, such as Qatar, and the international community, including the UN, has pressured Israel to respect the ceasefire.

However, it remains uncertain whether Israel, which has a significant internal hardline faction advocating for the eradication of Hamas, will accept negotiations.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프, 푸틴과 1시간 넘게 통화중…우크라 휴전 논의 주목

트럼프, 푸틴과 1시간 넘게 통화중…우크라 휴전 논의 주목
영동지역 또 많은 눈…고립·교통사고 등 피해 속출

영동지역 또 많은 눈…고립·교통사고 등 피해 속출
서울에 역대 가장 늦은 대설주의보…오늘은 ‘맑음’

서울에 역대 가장 늦은 대설주의보…오늘은 ‘맑음’
[단독] 사고 무인기 “안전성 부담, 장비 피로” 보고…감시 공백 우려

[단독] 사고 무인기 “안전성 부담, 장비 피로” 보고…감시 공백 우려
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.