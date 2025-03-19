News 9

Tensions over pension reform

[Anchor]

Although the ruling and opposition parties have agreed to adjust the insurance premium rate to 13% and the income replacement rate to 43% as part of the parameter reform, they are engaged in a war of nerves over the formation of a special committee.

The People Power Party insists that the formation of the special committee must be a prerequisite, while the Democratic Party counters that if that is not possible, they will process the parameter reform bill alone.

This is Lee Ye-rin reporting.

[Report]

On March 14, the Democratic Party accepted the income replacement rate of 43% proposed by the People Power Party, accelerating discussions on pension reform.

Today (Mar. 18), they met under the chairmanship of the speaker to discuss the processing of the bill and the formation of a pension reform special committee to address structural reform issues, but once again, the phrase 'consensus processing' became a stumbling block.

[Park Hyung-soo/People Power Party Senior Vice Floor Leader: "When the 21st Pension Special Committee was launched, there was a phrase stating 'it will be processed by consensus between the ruling and opposition parties.' I find it hard to understand why the Democratic Party is insisting on removing that phrase now."]

[Park Sung-jun/Democratic Party Senior Vice Floor Leader: "Including the phrase for consensus processing between the ruling and opposition parties ultimately continues to give justification for Acting President Choi Sang-mok to exercise a veto."]

The People Power Party urged the Democratic Party to accept that forming the special committee is a prerequisite for processing the parameter reform agreement.

[Kim Sang-hoon/People Power Party Policy Committee Chairman: "Our party's position is that forming a special committee based on 'consensus processing' for the pension must be resolved first."]

The Democratic Party pressured that the ruling party has overturned the agreed proposal and that they could process the parameter reform bill alone in the National Assembly this month.

[Jin Sung-jun/Democratic Party Policy Committee Chairman: "If this continues to stall, the Democratic Party can process it alone based on the agreed proposal."]

It remains uncertain whether the parameter reform bill can be processed by consensus in the plenary session the day after tomorrow (Mar. 20).

However, both parties have agreed to request the government to prepare and submit a supplementary budget proposal by the end of this month.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin reporting.

