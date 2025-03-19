News 9

Heungnam Evacuation's last crew

[Anchor]

The Heungnam Evacuation operation, which evacuated 14,000 refugees from Hamhung to Geoje Island by cargo ship during the Korean War, is referred to as a miraculous voyage.

During the three-day voyage, five lives were born on the ship.

Now in their mid-70s, these individuals have reunited with the last surviving American crew member.

Choi Jin-seok reports.

[Report]

In December 1950, at Heungnam Port in South Hamgyong Province, during the height of the Korean War.

Amidst the extreme cold of minus 47 degrees Celsius and the overwhelming tactics of 150,000 Chinese troops, the refugees found themselves at a crossroads between life and death.

The Meredith Victory, with a maximum capacity of 2,000 people, discarded all military supplies and took on 14,000 refugees.

The operation known as the 'Heungnam Evacuation' is called a miraculous voyage.

During that time, five babies were born on the ship, and they were nicknamed Kimchi No. 1 to No. 5.

Kimchi No. 1 and No. 5, who were infants back then, have now reunited with the American crew member who was in his 20s at the time.

["How have you been? (Very well.) I am really happy to see you again."]

Presenting a bouquet, they express their gratitude that was left unspoken.

[Son Yang-young/Born on the Meredith Victory: "Our gratitude towards our lifesavers will continue until we die, and I feel a responsibility to educate our future generations about the grace we received."]

At 96 years old, Mr. Smith traveled a long way, fearing that the great history might be forgotten once he is gone.

As a witness to this historical event, he has also been creating birth certificates for these individuals.

[Burley Smith/Crew member of the Meredith Victory: "We had no interpreters. We had no way to communicate, but they did exactly as we wished. We were so impressed with the Korean people."]

Despite the passage of 75 years, the humanity that saved countless lives amidst the ravages of war continues to connect these precious relationships.

This is Choi Jin-seok from KBS News.

