[News Today] KOREAN CARMAKERS BRACE FOR TARIFFS

입력 2025.03.19 (16:11)

[LEAD]
The U.S. has pinpointed South Korea as a major player in its trade deficit. The automobile sector is one of the key concerns. With looming tariffs set for next month, increasing U.S. production, as per U.S's demand, could cut South Korea's auto exports by 20%. We take a look at what this means.

[REPORT]
The U.S. appears to be unwavering in that South Korean automobiles are no exception when it comes to tariffs.

Howard Lutnick / U.S. Commerce Secretary (Interview with Fox Business)
When you're going to tariff cars, from anywhere, it's going to be tariffing cars from everywhere. That's the whole point.

Korean car exports to the U.S. recorded a 40.4-billion-dollar surplus last year.

The U.S. says it means the same amount of losses for its economy.

If reciprocal tariffs are imposed, Korean businesses have one option. That is to manufacture even more cars in America.

Hyundai is slated to finish a new factory in the U.S. later this month, while Kia plans to maximize its U.S. production capacity.

A recent study shows that in this case, exports of Korean cars to America will drop by 20%.

About 300,000 to 500,000 cars produced by the two firms and some 400,000 cars manufactured by GM Korea in Korea will no longer be exported to the American market.

Kim Kyoung-you / Korea Institute for Industrial Economics, Trade
About 700,000 to 900,000 cars are exported to the US. But from now on they can be replaced, which may also affect related industries.

To domestic auto parts makers, it's a matter of survival.

Auto industry official/
With many small businesses in this sector, tariffs may undermine their operations and production bases.

The government has pledged to come up with countermeasures next month, but it's unclear how the U.S. tariff policies may change again.

