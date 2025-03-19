[News Today] KOSPI TRADING HALTED FOR 7 MINS

Trading on the KOSPI was halted for about seven minutes yesterday, something that's never happened before. A glitch in one stock spread system-wide, leading to investor claims of damage from missed trading opportunities.



Riding on this momentum, some gas pipeline manufacturers are surging on the stock market.



Stock prices of Dong Yang Steel Pipe, one of the gas pipeline suppliers, have shown some suspicious movements recently



Nearly 20 favorable news reports came out after 6 a.m. Tuesday driving Dong Yang's stock price up to 1,065 won or 0.73 U.S. dollars per share by 11:35 a.m., a more than 20-percent gain from the original price hovering below 870 won.



At that moment, the bidding screen froze and stock trading was delayed.



Lee/ Shareholder of Dong Yang Steel Pipe (VOICE MODIFIED)

I had Dong Yang Steel Pipe. When I was trading it, it moved frantically.



The trading glitch then spread to the entire system.



Trading of all stocks listed on the main bourse KOSPI was halted for seven minutes from 11:37 to 11:44 a.m.



This marks the first trading halt since the Korea Exchange launched in 2005.



The exchange said that the trading halt was caused by a clash between the newly introduced mid price bidding system and the previous algorithm, and announced plans to carry out thorough checks until next month.



But there is a remaining issue regarding investors' potential damage.



They claim that they could not sell and buy stocks for the price they targeted.



Lee/ Shareholder of Dong Yang Steel Pipe (VOICE MODIFIED)

Nothing changed even after 20 minutes. I made a call to the securities firm and

got to an employee after five minutes. Trading was suspended at 1,028 won. My deal was made at 1,117 won.



The Korea Exchange explained that with the whole trading system paralyzed, no investor could sell lower or buy higher to sustain losses.



Nextrade, the nation's alternative stock trading system that opened on March 4, operated normally.