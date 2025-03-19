[News Today] “RISK OF DRONE ACCIDENT PREDICTED”

입력 2025-03-19 16:11:42 수정 2025-03-19 16:13:03 News Today





[LEAD]

An accident occurred early this week where a military drone struck a stationary helicopter while landing, destroying both aircraft. An investigation has found that further accidents had been predicted following a similar crash last November.



[REPORT]

The drone involved in the accident was the Israeli-built Heron.



It autonomously takes off and lands based on pre-programmed routes and speeds.



However after the wheel hits the runway, it veers to the right and rams into a helicopter.



Some speculate the cause is due to a failure in the landing gear or the wing control surface that steers the drone.



Lee Hee-woo/ Retired Air Force Brigadier General

If a mechanical part fails, it won't work even if the software gives orders.



In 2016, the military spent 40 billion won, or over 27 million dollars, in importing three Herons for aerial intelligence gathering, along with ground equipment for analysis and operation.



Since the purchase, one unit had problems with its surveillance equipment. Another one crashed last November due to North Korea's GPS jamming and the last remaining unit is now also lost in the latest incident.



KBS has found that the military was aware of the risk of a further accident ever since last year's crash.



According to an undisclosed report to parliament, the military noted that the remaining drone was operating daily without rotation, raising flight safety concerns due to insufficient maintenance time. It also predicted the drone's early decommissioning due to a reduced lifespan.



The military also stated that if the last remaining unit malfunctions or crashes, it will have considerable impact on operational capability.



However despite the latest collision, the military is confident there is no vacuum in their surveillance.



Yang Seung-gwan / Joint Chiefs of Staff

Other reconnaissance assets, such as higher ranking units, are in use to monitor N. Korea, ensuring no surveillance gaps.



The military has launched a probe committee but it's expected to take time to determine the exact cause of the incident as the burnt fuselage is badly damaged.