[News Today] GROWING ‘AMBULANCE RAMPING’ CASES

입력 2025.03.19 (16:11) 수정 2025.03.19 (16:13)

[LEAD]
Pregnant women are being forced to give birth in ambulances, victims of what's known as "emergency room runarounds." Emergency responders are voicing concerns, saying disputes in healthcare over the past year have only worsened conditions and that these critical issues remain underreported.

[REPORT]
At 12:42 a.m. on March 10, a 119 emergency call was made concerning a woman in her 34th week of pregnancy who just had her water broke.

Ambulance workers who reported to the scene contacted some 40 hospitals for over an hour but none of them could receive the patient.

Only after an hour did they get a response from the Seoul Medical Center in Jungnang-gu district saying that emergency care was possible there.

But labor had already started for the expecting mother and she ended up delivering her child inside the ambulance some 90 minutes after the emergency call.

Kim Gil-jung / Head of First-aid firefighting workers union
Newborns can develop hypothermia. They need to be kept warm with doctors providing guidance over the phone.

Also on March 16 at Incheon International Airport, a foreign lady also broke water and had to deliver in an ambulance two hours after reporting her situation.

Due to the so-called ambulance ramping in which hospitals continue to turn away emergency patients, patients' lives are put at risk.
Paramedics have even visited parliament in protest to convey a stern message to the healthcare sector.

Kim Jong-soo / Korean Gov’t Employees' Union (March 17)
Ambulance workers are short in number so their situation room colleagues ring up hospitals to look for availability. Is this situation acceptable?

Kim Sung-hyun / Korean Gov’t Employees' Union (March 17)
Ambulance ramping is a persistent issue but no fundamental solutions are being devised.

They argued that amid the prolonged dispute between the medical community and government, conditions have worsened on the field and demanded that if hospitals refuse to accept patients, they need to state a clear reason why.

