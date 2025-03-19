[News Today] NARCOTICS IN COLD MEDICINE ALERT

[LEAD]

Cases of people unknowingly smuggling in cold medicines and sleep aids containing narcotics is on the rise. The Korea Customs Service warns, even unintentional violations can lead to penalties, stressing caution.



[REPORT]

Small circles are detected on the X-ray screen.



They are medical pills.



Upon inspection, the package contains common cold medicine widely distributed in other countries.



But they contain narcotic substances.



The issue is the narcotic ingredient dextromethorphan contained in them.



This U.S. cold medicine contains the same ingredient and is legally sold there, but it is classified as a narcotic in Korea.



Chae Myung-seok/ Incheon Airport Customs

These medicines contain narcotic substances. They are sent with good intentions, but they are not allowed in South Korea.



Last year, customs seized about 37 kilograms of narcotic medications.



That's a 43-fold increase from four years ago.



Many share experiences online of buying cold medicine abroad only to be stopped by customs.



The problem is that buyers are booked even if they purchase the medicines without knowing.



If the purchases are deemed habitual, it leads to drug smuggling charges.



Choi Moon-ki/ Korea Customs Service

Most unknowingly bring them in. While this may be considered in sentencing, it is still an offense.



The Korea Customs Service advises checking for narcotic ingredients when purchasing medicine abroad.



But it's safer not to buy medicines abroad at all, unless it is necessary.