[News Today] ‘HEUNGNAM’ REFUGEES MEET THEIR HERO

'HEUNGNAM' REFUGEES MEET THEIR HERO

During the Korean War, the "Heungnam Evacuation Operation" transported 14,000 refugees to safety. This miraculous voyage from Heungnam to Geoje saw the birth of five babies. Recently, these individuals, now in their late seventies, reunited with the last surviving American crew member.



Heungnam Port, Hamgyeongnam-do Province, December 1950, when the Korean War was in full swing...



Because of the freezing temperatures of minus 47 degrees Celsius and China's "human wave attack" conducted by sending 150,000 troops, refugees were at a crossroads of life and death.



The SS Meredith Victory could accommodate only two thousand people, but the crew unloaded all military supplies from the ship to let some 14,000 Korean refugees board it.



During the Heungnam evacuation operation, also known as a miraculous voyage, five babies were born aboard the ship. They were nicknamed "Kimchi" 1 to 5.



The five people have recently reunited with a U.S. crew member who was working on the ship during the operation. He was in his 20s at the time.



"How have you been?"

"Very well."

"Alright. I'm really really happy to see you again."



They present him with flowers and express their gratitude.



Sohn Yang-young / Born aboard SS Meredith Victory (‘Kimchi 1’)

We will never stop thanking these people for saving our lives. I want our future generations to know about the help we received from them.



Burley Smith, who is now 96, agreed to travel a long distance because he doesn't want this part of Korean history to be forgotten.



As a witness of a historic event, he presented the five with their birth certificates.



Burley Smith / Crew member, SS Meredith Victory

We had no interpreters, we had no way to communicate, but they did exactly as we wished. We were so impressed with the Korean people.



It was the love for humanity that saved countless lives during the Korean War. Now, 75 years on, the bond among these people is as strong as ever.